Intelligent Contacts and Payscout Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Financial Services Industry a Consumer-Focused End-To-End Payment Experience

PLANO, TX, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Contacts, a leading provider of Cloud Contact Center software and consumer-centric online payment solutions for the healthcare and accounts receivable industries, today announced a product integration partnership with Payscout, an award-winning global payment processing provider. Payscout supports over 3,000 global merchants across all merchant risk verticals and processes billions of dollars annually.

Although an integration between Intelligent Contacts payment portals and Payscout's processing gateway has been in place for several years, the formal partnership will further streamline the process of consolidating and reconciling electronic payments across all digital payment channels.

"We believe Payscout is the ideal technology partner for our rapidly-growing online consumer payment solutions," says Jeff Mains, CEO of Intelligent Contacts. "Payscout has proven throughout our relationship that they share our commitment to client-focused innovation driven by a highly-engaged and personalized customer service experience."

With consumers now predominantly preferring to pay their bills electronically, businesses are adding more ways for their customers to pay digitally. As a result, many companies now use multiple vendors or payment platforms to satisfy the growing consumer demand for convenience and self-service. The Intelligent Contacts and Payscout partnership will allow companies to see and manage all of their digital payment channels in one centralized gateway.

"As a global payment processor with a history of helping thousands of entrepreneurs across all merchant risk verticals, we see tremendous value in partnering with other technology leaders who share our vision and commitment," said Manpreet Singh, Co-Founder and President of Payscout.

The partnership merges each company's decades of experience serving the highly-specialized needs of their healthcare and ARM industry clients. Healthcare and debt servicing are two of the most heavily-regulated industries in the US, and Intelligent Contacts and Payscout each bring expertise navigating the special protections and compliance requirements when it comes to storing personal data or collecting payments.

"In today's modern payment landscape, it's critical that our customers can access credit card processing services and data through state-of-the-art, web-based platforms," said Singh. "It's also equally important to provide customers with the highly-trained expertise that can only come from companies with proven track records of success. We believe our partnership with Intelligent Contacts satisfies these market needs and provides our customers with a powerful and feature-rich payment solution."

In addition to meeting Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI-DSS) standards, the healthcare industry has both HIPAA requirements and debt collection rules enforced by the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA).

"Our healthcare and debt servicing clients need payment technology partners they can trust from start to finish," says Mains. "With this partnership, they get the industry experience and expertise they need. From boarding a new merchant account through going live with their payment products, we want that process to be smooth and pain free."

The partnership announcement coincides with the launch of a fully-integrated "No-Cost," or "Fee Free" processing engine within Intelligent Contacts' payment portals. This feature allows 1st and 3rd-party debt servicing companies to legally reduce or eliminate the fees paid to banks and credit card companies when payments are made electronically.

About Intelligent Contacts:

Intelligent Contacts offers omnichannel communication and payment Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications for BPO, healthcare, financial services, government, and educational institutions. Its' Intelligent cloud contact center software provides enterprise-level inbound and outbound call center functionality that includes skills-based call routing, payment IVRs, a TCPA-compliant auto dialer with predictive and power dialing modes, as well as call recording and voice analytics.

Intelligent Portal is an online payment portal that allows consumers to see and manage their bills or delinquent unpaid balances, select or create their own payment plan, or virtually negotiate a final payment to settle their account.

To learn more about Intelligent Contacts, visit https://intelligentcontacts.com/, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Payscout LLC:

Payscout is a global payment technology company with acquiring solutions in the United States, Canada, China, Brazil, and the European Union. Payscout's Paywire Ecosystem offers integrated payment processing solutions focused on vertical-specific industries such as Accounts Receivable Management, Heathcare, Education, and Enterprise merchants with a global presence and complex requirements. Payscout has earned acclaim as a new-generation provider of merchant banking services, specializing in online/ecommerce solutions with a predominant proportion of card-not-present (CNP) transactions.

For more information visit https://www.payscout.com.

CONTACT: George Smith, 6094085598, [email protected]

SOURCE Payscout LLC

