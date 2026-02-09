Intelligent Deep Storage™ from CAEVES Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

Microsoft customers worldwide can now discover and deploy CAEVES Intelligent Deep Storage™ through Microsoft Marketplace, accessing trusted solutions that accelerate innovation and business transformation with unified integration across Microsoft products

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAEVES Technology, Inc. today announced the availability of CAEVES Intelligent Deep Storage™ in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. CAEVES customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

CAEVES Intelligent Deep Storage™ is a software-defined deep storage solution designed to help enterprises modernize archive and unstructured data within their own Microsoft Azure environments. The solution enables policy-driven data tiering to Azure object storage while maintaining secure, transparent access for enterprise workloads, compliance requirements, and AI-enabled discovery. Through integration with Microsoft 365 search and Microsoft 365 Copilot , organizations can securely extend historical data into modern search and AI workflows while maintaining existing identity, security, and governance controls.

"Availability in Microsoft Marketplace marks an important milestone for CAEVES and our customers," said Jaap van Duijvenbode, Head of Products & Customer Experience at CAEVES Technology, Inc. "Organizations are looking for practical ways to reduce archive storage costs while making more data accessible for search, analytics, and AI. CAEVES delivers a solution that works natively within Microsoft Azure and extends archive data into Microsoft 365 search and Copilot without disrupting existing operations."

"Microsoft Marketplace helps organizations and partners move faster, work smarter, and grow by connecting them with the right solutions — all in one trusted place," said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. "We're pleased to welcome CAEVES Intelligent Deep Storage™ to the growing Microsoft Marketplace ecosystem, making it easier for customers to discover and deploy solutions that work seamlessly with Microsoft products."

About CAEVES Technology, Inc.

CAEVES Technology, Inc. provides Intelligent Deep Storage™ software that helps enterprises modernize archive and unstructured data for cloud, search, and AI use cases. Deployed within customer-controlled environments, CAEVES enables cost-efficient long-term storage while securely extending data access across Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 services. CAEVES serves organizations across regulated and data-intensive industries worldwide.

