Intelligent Energy is 'Powering the Hydrogen Future' with High Efficiency Fuel Cell Innovations Developed on Rescale

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As global leaders gather at the World Economic Forum to discuss critical challenges facing the planet, Intelligent Energy , a pioneer in fuel cell technology, continues to achieve significant milestones against its roadmap to a sustainable future powered by hydrogen. This roadmap is paved with advancements in innovative fuel cell design, achieved through a transformative collaboration with Rescale , the world's leading cloud platform for high performance computing.

Central to this innovation lies Intelligent Energy's next-generation fuel cell stack, precision-optimized using an engineering computing stack on Rescale's HPC platform. By leveraging the platform's unparalleled computing power, scalability and AI-based performance optimization, Intelligent Energy's engineers were able to conduct extensive simulations, analyze complex data sets, and rapidly iterate on their designs, which leads to improved efficiency, reduced weight, and enhanced durability – all crucial to unlocking the full potential of hydrogen as a clean and sustainable energy source.

"The future of energy demands bold innovation, and that's exactly what we've achieved through our collaboration with Rescale," stated Dr Chris Dudfield, CTO of Intelligent Energy. "By harnessing the power of HPC, in our next generation fuel cell design, we're paving the way for a future where hydrogen powers everything from transportation and heavy industry to power plants and data centers."

The impact of this breakthrough extends far beyond the realm of technology. Intelligent Energy's newly developed fuel cell, distinguished by its exceptional efficiency, emerges as a compelling solution to the pressing challenge of decarbonization. Fuel cells seamlessly align with the intensifying emphasis on energy sustainability. The inherent modularity of fuel cells and their scalability not only cater to variable power demands but also bolster energy security by providing an alternative power source deployable in remote or off-grid locations where conventional power infrastructure proves challenging. Hydrogen fuel cells enable significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions while delivering the performance and reliability needed for widespread adoption. Intelligent Energy is developing a range of IE-GRID™ products using green hydrogen and fuel-cells to provide power generation at megawatt scale. This transformative solution sets the stage for a future characterized by cleaner air, healthier communities, and a more sustainable planet.

"Rescale is proud to be a part of this transformative journey to bring new and more sustainable energy innovations to market," commented Joris Poort, CEO of Rescale. "Our R&D platform empowers leading innovators like Intelligent Energy to push the boundaries of what's possible, accelerating the development of solutions that have the power to reshape our world." Rescale's partnership with Intelligent Energy is actively driving the transformation towards a greener, more sustainable computing landscape.

Rescale is also committed to the sustainability of the computing supply chain, integrating a spectrum of sustainable computing architectures which lower the energy footprint for complex and compute intensive R&D activities. Rescale enables organizations, such as Intelligent Energy, to run simulations with unprecedented efficiency, minimizing the environmental impact of their R&D operations. An example of this commitment is Rescale's facilitation of harnessing the energy-efficient capabilities of Arm®-based computing architectures. By actively enabling the use of Arm-based technology for leading R&D software applications, Rescale offers R&D organizations a concrete and impactful option to align their technology development with environmentally conscious practices, contributing to a more sustainable compute value chain.

About Intelligent Energy Limited

Intelligent Energy Limited is focused on the development and manufacture of its lightweight hydrogen fuel cell products ranging from 800W to 300kW+ for customers in the automotive, aerospace, power generation, telecoms, materials handling and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sectors.

The company is headquartered and manufactures in Loughborough in the UK, with additional offices and representation in the US, Japan, China and South Korea.

The company's mission is to create a cleaner, more sustainable future by harnessing the power of hydrogen.

About Rescale

Rescale 's AI-powered cloud high performance computing (HPC) platform makes accelerating innovation possible for any organization. Innovators use Rescale to provide R&D teams the world's largest library of fully managed software applications and performance-driven computing architectures, robust data security, intelligent controls, and a seamless AI-driven experience. Leveraged by a majority of Fortune 500 companies to accelerate time to market, Rescale has been recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for Cloud Infrastructure, by Deloitte as a Technology Fast 500 company, and by the World Economic Forum as a Global Innovator Unicorn.

