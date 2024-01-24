Rescale & IonQ Launch Partnership to Accelerate Innovation through Hybrid Quantum Computing

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the 2024 Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rescale , the leader in high performance computing (HPC) built for the cloud to accelerate engineering innovation and scientific discovery, today announced it is teaming with quantum computing leader IonQ to merge the raw processing power of accelerated cloud computing with the unique problem-solving potential of quantum computing. This partnership forges a new path to tackle the most intricate challenges facing product development, healthcare, life sciences, financial services, materials research, logistics optimization, and national research labs.

Rescale & IonQ

Rescale's expertise in cloud-based accelerated computing along with its catalog of over 1,000 turnkey R&D applications provide the foundation for this potent collaboration. The Rescale platform streamlines access to cutting-edge high performance computing infrastructure and a broad selection of application software, empowering scientists and engineers to push the boundaries of simulation and AI-driven innovation.

Rescale's robust and scalable infrastructure acts as the springboard for IonQ's groundbreaking quantum technology. IonQ's advanced quantum computers, like the 29-qubit IonQ Forte, unlock solutions previously deemed impossible. By tapping into the fundamental principles of quantum mechanics, these machines can tackle complex calculations in a fraction of the time taken by traditional computers. This opens doors to groundbreaking discoveries in areas like scientific research and engineering product development.

Beyond the technical and scientific know-how that each organization brings to the market, IonQ and Rescale will partner to bring quantum computing capabilities to customers for the development of hybrid (classical and quantum) solutions - a crucial cornerstone to unlock the full business potential of quantum-enabled value creation.

"Through seamlessly blending the largest full-stack integrated R&D capabilities and AI-powered computational workflows on Rescale with IonQ's cutting-edge quantum technology, we are embarking on a journey to accelerate engineering innovations and discover new science," said Joris Poort, CEO of Rescale. "This partnership not only accelerates R&D in fields such as engineering product development and life sciences exploration, but it creates a collaborative ecosystem where the boundaries of innovation are productively explored by the world's leading scientists."

"In our partnership with Rescale, we are exploring new ground in the realm of hybrid quantum computing," said Rima Alameddine, Chief Revenue Officer at IonQ. "IonQ's cutting-edge quantum computers, coupled with Rescale's R&D platform, form a dynamic duo poised to revolutionize how we approach healthcare, life sciences, financial services, and address national security challenges. This collaboration is about more than accelerating computer power; it's also about bringing the best of high performance computing, AI, and quantum computing to solve complex intractable problems and unlock unprecedented possibilities."

The synergy between Rescale and IonQ goes beyond mere hardware and software. Their partnership fosters a collaborative environment where scientific expertise, computational power, and quantum know-how converge. This unique ecosystem empowers researchers to explore uncharted territories in healthcare, life sciences, and national security, propelling them towards breakthroughs that could redefine the future.

About Rescale

Rescale's AI-powered cloud high performance computing (HPC) platform makes accelerating innovation possible for any organization. Innovators use Rescale to provide R&D teams the world's largest library of fully managed software applications and performance-driven computing architectures, robust data security, intelligent controls, and a seamless AI-driven experience. Leveraged by a majority of Fortune 500 companies to accelerate time to market, Rescale has been recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for Cloud Infrastructure, by Deloitte as a Technology Fast 500 company, and by the World Economic Forum as a Global Innovator Unicorn. Learn more at rescale.com .

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc . is a leader in quantum computing that delivers high-performance systems capable of solving some of the world's largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ's current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte , is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 29 algorithmic qubits. The company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fast Company's 2023 Next Big Things in Tech List and Deloitte's 2023 Technology Fast 500™ List, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

