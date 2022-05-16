Intelligent Process Automation Market worth $25.9 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Intelligent Process Automation Market by Component, Technology, Application, Business Function, Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Intelligent Process Automation Market size is expected to grow from USD 13.6 billion in 2022 to USD 25.9 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Intelligent Process Automation Market"

326 – Tables

51 – Figures

306 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=23417145

Operations and supply chain segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Operations & supply chain management is the design, operation, and improvement of the systems that create and deliver the firm's primary products and services. It is concerned with the management of the entire system that produces a product or delivers a service. The supply chain function has been greatly benefiting organizations. However, there are areas within the supply chain function where slow and manual processes exist. The globalization of business has led enterprises to deploy the IPA solution for optimizing their supply chain processes. Automation enables organizations to capture and process orders effectively, starting right from the initial phase of planning, configuring, pricing, and order delivery. In today's digital age, customer experience plays a vital role as a differentiator among service providers. IPA in the field of operations & supply chain is one of the largest and major applications. Analytics, digital assistants, and automation are the major applications of IPA in operations. AI helps identify the relevance of personalized online content and other recommendations or targeted advertising. AI helps managers visualize programmatic trends and opportunities and focus on building a profound supply chain.

BFSI segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

In the BFSI industry, multiple systems are linked with each other by interfaces to enable the flow of transaction-related data. Automation solutions control and monitor these interfaces to ensure seamless execution of transactions and fix bottlenecks in workflows. These solutions improve the accuracy and efficiency of various processes and assist in regulatory and compliance reporting by collating data from multiple systems and conducting validation checks to prepare information for detailed analysis. Most banks are increasingly deploying intelligent automation solutions to enhance productivity, improve cost savings, and improve customer experience. These solutions are also deployed to increase process efficiency and enable employees to focus on high-value projects.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=23417145

Asia Pacific region to record the highest CAGR in the Intelligent Process Automation Market

Companies operating in this region benefit from flexible economic conditions, industrialization, and globalization-motivated policies of governments, as well as the expanding digitalization in the region. Enterprises have readily adopted robotic process automation solutions in the past few years, and the trend is expected to gain traction with the growing presence of intelligent process automation providers, such as Blue Prisms geographical expansion in the region. Such factors are expected to boost the growth of the IPA market.

Key Players

Key and innovative vendors in the Intelligent Process Automation Market are Atos (France), IBM (US), Genpact (US), HCL Technologies (India), Pegasystems (US), Blue Prism (UK), Capgemini (France), CGI (Canada), Nice (Israel), Cognizant (US), Infobip (England), Accenture (Ireland), Infosys (India), TCS (India), Tech Mahindra (India), UIPath (US), Wipro (India), Xerox (US), Happiest Minds (India), WorkFusion (US), Automation Anywhere (US), Virtual Operations (UK), Hive (US), HyperScience (US), Laiye (China), Cognigy (Germany), Jiffy.ai (US), Infinitus (US), ElectroNeek (US), Snorkel AI (US), Vianai (US), Kryon (Israel), Rossom (UK), Autologyx (UK), Automation Edge (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Digitalization & IoT Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports

Business Process Automation Market by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Business Function (Sales and Marketing, HR, Accounting and Finance, Supply Chain, Customer Service Support) Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Artificial Intelligence Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function (Law, Security), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/Intelligent-Process-Automation-Market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/Intelligent-Process-Automation.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets