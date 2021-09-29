Intelligent selling has never been easier.

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you wasting time with people who won't buy? Is there a lot of guesswork in your sales process? If you're not using any data to guide your sales process, you're making your job harder. That's why SalesRabbit now features DataGrid AI so you can find your ideal customer faster. DataGrid AI uses your existing customer data and AI modeling to identify the prospects who are most likely to buy, making it the ultimate tool for an intelligent sales process. DataGrid AI uses machine learning and thousands of data points to identify your industry's ideal customer. It then analyzes homeowner information and assigns a Buyer Score to homes, neighborhoods, counties, cities, and states.