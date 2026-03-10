Intelligo Launches the Intelligo Compliance MCP Server, Bringing Deterministic Due Diligence into Autonomous AI Investment Workflows

New infrastructure ensures every automated investment decision is backed by verified, auditable risk intelligence without disrupting LP operations.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligo, a leading provider of due diligence, reputational risk management, and continuous subject monitoring, today announced the launch of the Intelligo Compliance MCP Server (Model Context Protocol). A first-of-its-kind infrastructure layer, the MCP server is designed to embed deterministic due diligence directly into the autonomous AI workflows increasingly used by Limited Partners (LPs) and other institutional investors. As adoption of MCP-based systems accelerates, the Intelligo Compliance MCP Server enables institutional investors to integrate verifiable compliance controls natively with agentic AI environments.

This launch represents the next evolution of Intelligo's capabilities. Intelligo is the only due diligence provider with an interactive platform, powered by proprietary, deterministic AI and expert analyst enhancement. With the release of this unprecedented MCP server, the company is extending its reach and pioneering the application of autonomous AI workflows to help LPs make confident diligence decisions.

"LPs are increasingly relying on autonomous systems to manage deal flow, but faster processing shouldn't come at the cost of accountability," explained Ed Montes, CEO of Intelligo. "With the Intelligo Compliance MCP Server, we're empowering firms to integrate verifiable, defensible due diligence directly into these workflows, so high-stakes decisions can be automated without sacrificing transparency or oversight," he added.

As LPs deploy AI agents to manage deal flow and allocation decisions, many of these systems accelerate processing but typically operate on probabilistic models that lack verified intelligence, which can create "risk-blind automation." Intelligo's Compliance MCP Server closes this intelligence gap by introducing deterministic, verifiable due diligence into the AI decision layer. This ensures every automated investment action is supported by auditable, fact-based intelligence.

The Intelligo Compliance MCP Server allows automated workflows to trigger verified background checks, enforce firm-specific thresholds, and generate audit-ready compliance records, all while preserving existing processes. Built on Intelligo's proprietary deterministic AI architecture and human-enhanced intelligence model, the Intelligo Compliance MCP Server delivers the transparency and reliability required for high-stakes institutional decision-making. It integrates both Intelligo and client proprietary data directly into autonomous investment workflows for real-time risk assessment.

About Intelligo



Intelligo is a leading risk intelligence platform that blends patent‑protected deterministic entity resolution with AI and expert human analysis to deliver a 360° view of people and companies. Specialties include pre‑investment and pre‑engagement background checks, continuous subject monitoring, and executive diligence, so institutions can uncover facts, assess risk, and make informed decisions with confidence. Our approach is patent‑protected for a complete‑list–style method of matching people and companies to the correct real‑world identity, reducing duplicates and false positives and improving decision quality. Learn more at www.intelligo.ai.

SOURCE Intelligo