IntelliGRC Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Readiness, Completing FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency Assessment

This milestone reinforces IntelliGRC's cybersecurity posture and provides the Defense Industrial Base and all IntelliGRC customers with increased confidence in the platform's ability to protect customer's data.

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliGRC, an innovator in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) technology, today announced the successful completion of a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Equivalency security assessment for its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform and is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace as "FedRAMP Moderate Ready," marking a significant milestone in its commitment to serving its customers. As Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations face increasing pressure to comply with evolving federal cybersecurity requirements, particularly around safeguarding Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), many struggle to adopt modern SaaS solutions that meet stringent security expectations without adding operational complexity. FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency has become a critical benchmark yet very challenging endeavor for technology providers supporting contractors and agencies operating in regulated federal environments. The assessment was conducted by A-LIGN, an accredited third-party assessment organization (3PAO) and a trusted compliance partner.

A-LIGN evaluated IntelliGRC's security controls, processes, and documentation in alignment with the rigorous requirements associated with a FedRAMP Moderate system categorization, including the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-53 Rev. 5 framework of security and privacy controls for federal information systems. Upon completion, A-LIGN granted IntelliGRC FedRAMP Moderate Equivalent status in accordance with DFARS clauses 252.204-7012 and 252.204-7020, which outlines cybersecurity and reporting requirements for safeguarding CUI.

This FedRAMP Moderate Equivalent assessment confirms that IntelliGRC's platform - including its integrated AI capabilities - meets the stringent security expectations required for protecting customer data and enables practitioners to confidently leverage the solution in support of their cybersecurity compliance service offerings and programs. All AI processing remains within IntelliGRC's FedRAMP Moderate authorization boundary, with no model training performed on customer data, and models are expertly tuned and continuously refined by seasoned cybersecurity GRC practitioners in alignment with ongoing software releases.

"Achieving FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency is a powerful validation of our commitment to building secure, resilient technology that our customers can depend on," said Ozzie Saeed, Founder and CEO of IntelliGRC. "This milestone underscores our dedication to meeting rigorous security standards and empowering organizations across the public and private sectors to protect their sensitive security program data with confidence."

IntelliGRC's platform equips service providers and organizations with a modern, multi-tenant SaaS solution for orchestrating governance, risk, compliance, and security programs in a unified experience. This assessment further validates IntelliGRC's role as a trusted partner to Defense Industrial Base organizations and MSP/MSSP/Service Provider partners as they strengthen and mature their cybersecurity posture and cybersecurity compliance as a service offering.

