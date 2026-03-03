IntelliGRC Raises $3.5M Seed Round to Scale Provider-Centric Cyber Compliance

Funding fuels AI innovation and go-to-market expansion to help MSPs deliver high-caliber Cyber GRCaaS at scale

FAIRFAX, Va., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliGRC, a cybersecurity governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) platform purpose-built for managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) focused on high-caliber and rigorous cyber frameworks, announced the closing of its $3.5 million Seed round on January 31, 2026. The funding accelerates product innovation, expands AI-driven capabilities, and scales go-to-market initiatives focused on enabling service providers to deliver high-caliber Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance as a Service (GRCaaS) at scale.

"Closing this round is a pivotal step in scaling IntelliGRC and further supports our mission in democratizing high-quality governance, risk, and compliance accessible at scale," said Ozzie Saeed, Founder and CEO of IntelliGRC. "Most modern GRC systems were built on the promises of automations, automated evidence, and vast amounts of integrations, while still requiring the use of SMEs. We are building an intelligent, automated, continuously adaptive platform designed for scale and for the realities of service providers, drawing on our own trench-level experience. IntelliGRC transforms compliance from a subjective, manual obligation into a tangible, data-driven strategic advantage for MSPs, the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) via CMMC, and the customers they protect."

The seed round was co-led by Kyle Hanslovan (Co-Founder & CEO, Huntress) and Blu Ventures. Blu Ventures will be represented on the Board by Marcos Torres, former CFO of Huntress Labs. Cooley (Corporate Counsel) assisted in organizing the round.

"From our first meeting with Ozzie and the IntelliGRC team, it was obvious that they are setting a new standard for GRCaaS," said Marcos Torres, Venture Partner at Blu Ventures and former CFO of Huntress. "Delivering continuous compliance predictably, without the expensive experts that other tools require, clearly resonates with the market, as shown by their growth in recent quarters. Their balance of AI-driven tools and human expertise to make compliance accessible shows they truly understand the barriers businesses face and where the market is lacking. We are excited to co-lead this round and look forward to supporting IntelliGRC as they redefine the future of compliance."

"It has been a privilege to support IntelliGRC on their seed round, and we are very bullish about what lies ahead," said Andy Lustig, Partner at Cooley LLP. "I was introduced to Ozzie and the IntelliGRC team by Kyle Hanslovan, CEO and co-founder of Huntress, one of the brightest minds in the cyber industry. Given the way customers are responding, it's clear that excitement around IntelliGRC's CMMC/GRC solution is well placed, as they are solving a critical pain point for companies navigating complex regulatory requirements."

The round reflects strong conviction from experienced operators, cybersecurity leaders, and strategic partners across the MSP and DIB ecosystems. Other notable investors include advisors, angels, partners, and customers (Some investors requested to remain private at this time):

IntelliGRC's mission is rooted in a simple philosophy: good information security should be a default safety standard, not a luxury line item. Just as seat belts are not sold as optional upgrades, strong cybersecurity hygiene should not be treated as an add-on feature. By equipping MSPs and MSSPs with a provider-centric, multi-tenant platform, IntelliGRC helps make "seatbelt-grade" cyber safety the norm for organizations operating in highly regulated industries.

"At the end of the day, you can have all the cutting-edge security solutions in place, and when (not if) things go wrong and data confidentiality is compromised, you only have two things you can rely on: your cyber liability insurance and how well you can demonstrate 'Due Care' and 'Due Diligence' when facing accusations of negligence. We believe we are arming our partners with the ability to consistently demonstrate Due Care and Due Diligence, so their customers can rest assured that compliance is actively managed and maintained," said Saeed.

Traditional GRC platforms rely on costly SMEs that struggle to scale and keep pace with today's evolving regulatory landscape. IntelliGRC embeds practitioner-tuned AI and bulk automations for scale directly into the compliance lifecycle, leveraging intelligent content, logic, automated evidence collection/mapping/vetting, continuous control monitoring, and actionable remediations to streamline and strengthen compliance operations. This approach enables service providers to standardize, scale, and productize GRCaaS offerings without having to build a large bench of scarce GRC experts.

The Seed funding will be used to deepen IntelliGRC's AI capabilities, enhance its Intelligent Control Library (ICL), asset-centric data modeling, expand integrations across the MSP ecosystem, parameter-driven remediations, and grow its sales, customer success, and enablement teams. The company will also invest in education and partner programs that help MSPs operationalize high-quality cyber compliance as a repeatable, profitable service.

"I'm pumped to support Intelli's mission," said Kyle Hanslovan, Co-Founder and CEO of Huntress. "Their timing to prepare and secure the Defense Industrial Base couldn't be better. As a fellow founder with a bias towards deep domain expertise, I'm confident this team is well-positioned to ready our national security organizations against AI-assisted adversaries."

"Our investors' conviction in this vision is a powerful validation of the problem we're solving and how we're solving it. Their belief doesn't just fuel our growth; it amplifies our ability to help MSPs deliver enterprise-grade security and compliance to small and midsized businesses, who are the backbone of our economy and the DIB. We're honored by their vote of confidence, and I'm incredibly excited for the future we're building together as we help service providers raise the security bar for the DIB, for SMBs, and beyond," said Saeed.

About IntelliGRC

IntelliGRC is a provider-centric cyber governance, risk, and compliance platform built to empower MSPs and MSSPs to deliver high-caliber GRC-as-a-Service at scale. Through its multi-tenant architecture, asset-centric modeling, intelligent control library, and practitioner-tuned AI automations, IntelliGRC helps service providers transform complex, evolving compliance requirements into streamlined, repeatable, and profitable offerings for the Defense Industrial Base and other regulated markets. For more information, visit www.intelligrc.com

