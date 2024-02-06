Intellihealth Hires Annie Lorenzo as Executive VP of Clinical Operations

Experienced healthcare management professional to support scaling of clinical services

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellihealth, a leading provider of healthcare technology and clinical services that deliver a comprehensive and clinically proven medical model for treating obesity, has hired Annie Lorenzo as executive vice president of clinical operations. Lorenzo will be responsible for providing strategic leadership and day-to-day management of all clinical operations personnel and will play a pivotal role in strengthening the Flyte organization as Intellihealth scales its offerings across the country.

Flyte Medical, Intellihealth's clinical services affiliate, provides access to integrated, multidisciplinary teams of dedicated metabolic health specialists — including physicians, nurse practitioners and registered dietitians — who deliver comprehensive, highly individualized, compassionate obesity care via Intellihealth's digital health platform, Evolve.

"We are delighted to welcome Annie to the Intellihealth team," said Sloan Saunders, Intellihealth CEO. "Her broad experience managing clinical operations and telehealth care delivery across multiple businesses will be a tremendous asset to us as we optimize and scale Flyte to meet the rapidly growing demand for obesity treatment."

"Obesity medicine has made dramatic strides in recent years, but access remains a challenge for a variety of reasons, including both cost and a lack of trained specialists. Intellihealth is doing important work to address this care gap using digital health technology. I'm honored to support the mission of democratizing access to life-changing obesity care," said Lorenzo.

Lorenzo joins Intellihealth from Propeller Health, where she was vice president of professional services. In this role, she oversaw account management, client success, implementation, sales operations and customer support functions. Previously, she was vice president of business development and operations at Higi, where she established a national remote patient monitoring program in partnership with a large health system in Michigan, and then vice president of U.S. clinical operations at Babylon following Babylon's acquisition of Higi. At Babylon, she scaled and led the operations of a large multi-speciality clinical network serving medicaid members in global value-based risk agreements. Her past experience also includes serving as director of operations at CirrusMD, vice president of sales operations at MDLive and director of product development at Concentra.

Flyte partners with employers and payers to deliver a full-service health benefit for organizations that want to improve the health and well-being of their employees, reduce long-term chronic care costs and healthcare claims, decrease absenteeism and productivity loss, and increase employee retention. The virtual care solution incorporates best-in-class employee engagement practices paired with financial incentives that are tied to savings and improved outcomes. To optimize outcomes, Flyte ensures that clinically proven interventions are accompanied by patient education and long-term support while emphasizing cost containment, guardrails for appropriate prescribing and comprehensive reporting.

Flyte also partners with hospitals and health systems that need to supplement their ability to deliver virtual obesity medicine and medical weight management programs. In addition, Intellihealth allows qualified individuals to access Flyte Medical services directly through the Flyte Direct program, which is available in all 50 states.

The Intellihealth obesity treatment model combines lifestyle and behavior interventions with pharmacotherapy and enables 85% of program participants to lose 10%-35% of their body weight in the first 12 months, improving health outcomes for hundreds of other weight-related conditions.

For more information about Intellihealth and Flyte, visit www.intellihealth.co .

About Intellihealth

Intellihealth is changing the perception of obesity and redefining how it is treated. We offer a clinically proven medical obesity treatment approach that is three times more effective than lifestyle intervention alone. Our product, Evolve™, enables health care providers to offer effective medical obesity treatment to new and existing patients, both via telehealth and in person. Our clinical services affiliate, Flyte™ Medical, provides business and healthcare systems the services of experienced clinicians who are passionate about obesity medicine, including physicians, nurse practitioners and registered dietitians. More about Intellihealth, Evolve and Flyte Medical may be found at www.intellihealth.co.

