Intellihealth's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Leon Igel, Honored as American Diabetes Association Greater New York's Research Dinner Medical Honoree of the Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellihealth, a leading clinical services and healthcare technology company that delivers a comprehensive and evidence-based medical model to treat obesity, is proud to announce that Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Leon Igel, has been named 2024's American Diabetes Association® (ADA), Greater New York's Research Dinner Medical Honoree of the Year. The event is taking place on Thursday, May 16 at the Apella at the Alexandria Center for Life Science, NYC. The recognition highlights Dr. Igel's contributions to the field of endocrinology and his groundbreaking work in diabetes and obesity management.

Dr. Igel's distinguished career spans both academia and clinical practice. As a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism at Weill Cornell Medicine, and an Attending Endocrinologist at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Dr. Igel has demonstrated unparalleled expertise in the management of a wide range of endocrine disorders, with a specific focus on weight management, post-bariatric surgery care, type 2 diabetes, and other related conditions.

His commitment to advancing diabetes care is evident in his innovative approach, particularly in addressing the often-overlooked connection between diabetes and obesity. Dr. Igel emphasizes a weight-centric approach to diabetes treatment, advocating for medications that are either weight-neutral or lead to weight loss. This approach challenges the status quo in healthcare, where the impact of certain diabetes medications on weight gain is often disregarded.

"The link between diabetes and obesity is complex, and addressing it requires a comprehensive approach," says Dr. Igel. "We know that over 11% of Americans have diabetes, and a large percentage are actually undiagnosed. Many individuals are in a progression towards diabetes, and much of that progression is closely tied to weight gain that occurs throughout someone's lifetime. This is why we are committed to continuing our work to improve diabetes care and raise awareness of the critical connection between obesity and diabetes."

"It is a privilege to recognize Dr. Leon Igel as the Medical Honoree of the Year," said ADA's Research Dinner Executive Committee Chair Gil Bashe, Finn Partners. "Obesity is a common, chronic, and progressive disease that is linked to a significant number of diabetes cases every year, and Dr. Igel's dedication to reshaping diabetes care through his groundbreaking work in obesity management will help improve the lives of many people. His innovative approach and unwavering commitment are invaluable contributions to the field."

As part of the Intellihealth team, Dr. Igel's contributions extend beyond clinical practice. Intellihealth is at the forefront of leveraging innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes. Dr. Igel's work with Intellihealth underscores the company's dedication to advancing healthcare through research, technology, and patient-centered approaches.

