Intellihealth Rebrands as FlyteHealth to Reflect Focus on Delivery of Cost-Effective Care for Obesity and Related Conditions

NEW CANAAN, Conn., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellihealth, a leader in supporting employers and patients in tech-enabled medical care for people with obesity and comorbid health conditions, announced today that it is rebranding as FlyteHealth for its customer and consumer-facing brand.

"As our business in the care and navigation of the best-in-class obesity medicine program continues to grow, employers, payers and patients have come to know us as Flyte. With that increased visibility, we are consolidating under FlyteHealth as a single brand," said Sloan Saunders, FlyteHealth CEO. "This alignment allows us to continue to expand our offerings with our partners and provide a unified experience."

Powered by the patent-pending Flyte Intelligence platform, FlyteHealth delivers a user-friendly experience through the FlyteHealth app, care by a team of obesity medicine experts, and patient navigation services.

The FlyteHealth approach is built upon the largest data set of obesity and chronic disease research available, as well as the decades of clinical experience of FlyteHealth's founders — obesity medicine specialists who were among the first to see obesity not as a simple issue of willpower but as a complex disease that requires expert medical treatment.

FlyteHealth recently announced the multi-year expansion of a contract to provide its obesity medicine program to State of Connecticut health plan members and retirees.

