Intellimize Unveils Integration with HubSpot, Revolutionizing Personalized Marketing Campaigns

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading AI experience optimization and personalization platform, Intellimize, is excited to announce its integration with HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform. This collaboration aims to empower businesses with unparalleled capabilities to enhance targeting precision, showcase dynamic content, create personalized experiences, and gain deeper insights into website visitor interactions.

With the integration, customers of both platforms can unlock enhanced targeting capabilities by leveraging key data types as audiences to target on their websites. The integration allows businesses to deliver a more compelling and personalized buyer experience, enabling brands to meet buyers where they are in their journey, improving engagement and conversion rates.

"We are particularly proud of this latest integration, we understand that many businesses leverage HubSpot to maintain and grow their marketing campaigns. Empowering customers to use their existing HubSpot data to build and grow their marketing campaigns is going to be a key differentiator in 2024 and beyond, and allow brands to drive impressive results." - Guy Yalif, CEO and Co-founder, Intellimize

Coupled with the enhanced targeting and data enrichment capabilities, users of both platforms are empowered to build custom landing pages showcasing dynamic content values for any critical target accounts. This unlocks one-to-one personalization for high-value prospects, accelerating pipeline growth and revenue and ensuring brands can close more business at a higher velocity with fewer resources.

"We're so excited to be able to personalize using HubSpot data. It's another way that Intellimize helps us put our best foot forward for each company and contact who visits our website." - Vincent Perrone, Senior Manager, Performance Marketing, Industrious

About Intellimize

Intellimize is an experience optimization and personalization SaaS platform that uses AI to help marketing teams dynamically personalize website experiences across the entire buyer's journey. Marketing teams gain a competitive edge when using Intellimize to personalize, engage, and convert more pipeline and revenue growth in a cookieless world. Leading marketing teams at Gong, Okta, Dermalogica, Drift and more trust Intellimize to create, test, and learn faster, drive revenue, and be more efficient. Intellimize is backed by Cobalt Capital, Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures. Learn more on the Intellimize website or follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

