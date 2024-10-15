Intellum and Bluewater Learning Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Customer Education and Learning Ecosystems

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellum, a pioneer in learning management technology, has entered a strategic partnership with Bluewater Learning, an award-winning provider of learning technology and services. Together, these organizations will offer a comprehensive suite of solutions and services to support companies in growing and scaling their education programs.

Bluewater is a trusted partner for enterprise and mid-market organizations seeking learning strategy, workflow optimization, content development, and managed services solutions. Bluewater's proprietary technology will enable Intellum customers to optimize workflows within the Intellum Platform, offering a no-code solution that will increase efficiency, flexibility, and overall user engagement.

"Our partnership with Bluewater Learning marks a significant step forward in helping organizations optimize and future-proof their learning ecosystems," said Chip Ramsey, CEO of Intellum. "By combining Bluewater's advisory expertise and micro apps with Intellum's leading customer education platform, we're empowering businesses to enhance their learning strategies, adapt to change efficiently, and deliver measurable results. Together, we are driving innovation that makes learning more impactful and sustainable."

This partnership will also provide clients with access to strategic consulting on governance, change management, and ecosystem development—ensuring that their education initiatives are aligned with long-term business objectives. By leveraging Bluewater's expertise in advisory services and Intellum's cutting-edge learning platform, organizations can seamlessly scale their programs to meet evolving demands and deliver measurable business outcomes.

"We believe that the future of learning lies in adaptable learning ecosystems that scale with business needs," said Chris Bond, CEO of Bluewater Learning. "Our partnership with Intellum allows us to offer technologies and enhanced services that empower organizations to evolve their customer education strategies and better serve their target audience."

About Intellum

Intellum provides the corporate education platform that large brands and fast-moving companies rely on to improve product adoption, customer retention, and revenue. Intellum's scientific, data-driven approach is based on 20+ years of industry experience. The Intellum Platform includes all the tools an organization needs to create, deploy, manage, track, and improve highly personalized, engaging educational experiences. To learn more, visit https://Intellum.com .

About Bluewater Learning

Bluewater creates clients for life by helping them optimize their learning and talent technologies. Their team of experts provides strategic advisory services, custom content development, and managed services that enable organizations to achieve their learning goals. They focus on relationships, not transactions, and deliver flexible solutions tailored to each client's unique needs.

