Intellum Announces Winners of the 2024 Growth Makers Awards

Celebrating Transformative Business Outcomes Driven by Education

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellum, a pioneer in learning management technology, proudly announces the winners of its inaugural Growth Makers Awards, recognizing customers' exceptional achievements in driving business impact through education. Presented at the Education-Led Growth Summit, these awards honor learning programs across four categories.

"The Growth Makers Awards celebrate Intellum customers who have demonstrated their ability to drive business outcomes through education," said Greg Rose, CXO at Intellum. "Each of these teams deserve to be recognized for the significant impact their programs are making on their organizations and their learners."

Award Winners:

Growth: Meta Blueprint

The Growth award celebrates programs that have increased revenue or expanded user count through targeted education efforts.

Meta Blueprint's training and certifications have fueled consistent year-over-year growth in revenue and product adoption.

Retention: KINESSO

The Retention award honors programs that have reduced churn, enhanced customer sentiment, or driven product adoption.

KINESSO has increased adoption of their metadata management tool, Taxonomies, since launching KINESSO Academy. The program has increased user certifications and shortened time-to-value, showcasing the academy's strength in driving long-term user engagement.

Performance: Mews University

The Performance award recognizes programs that accelerate time-to-value and enhance skill proficiency through high-impact strategies.

Mews has transformed its customer onboarding experience, leading to faster digital onboarding and reduced support tickets. The overhaul of their learning approach has enhanced customer performance.

Cost Reduction: Allied Universal

The Cost Reduction award highlights programs that have cut costs in support or onboarding costs.

Allied Universal has reduced employee turnover and minimized payroll and invoice discrepancies through targeted training programs, leading to substantial operational cost savings.

Education-Led Growth: Qlik

Education-Led Growth honors programs that are demonstrating business impact across all four-categories.

Qlik Learning's learning initiatives have driven higher renewal rates, increased active users, and a year-over-year surge in partner-certified individuals. Their noteworthy outcomes make them a standout, overall winner.

