Intellum Welcomes New Executive Leaders, Enhancing Its Trailblazing Journey in Learning Management

Intellum strengthens its executive team with key new hires, enhancing leadership and fueling future growth.

ATLANTA, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellum, a pioneer in learning management technology, today announced significant additions to its executive team, signaling a new era of innovation and growth. Last year, the company welcomed Megan Baker as the Vice President of Account Management. Joining the executive team in 2024 are Doug Leonard as Chief Revenue Officer, and David Pitta as Chief Marketing Officer.

Megan Baker joined Intellum with over 15 years of experience in B2B SaaS client services. Known for her hands-on approach to scaling client service organizations, Megan's entry has been instrumental to customer success. "It's been a rewarding 6-month journey diving into our clients' businesses and setting the team up to successfully support their education initiatives and business outcomes," shared Baker.

Doug Leonard brings a wealth of experience in B2B SaaS sales within the Learning Management and Talent Management space. His proven track record includes significant roles leading to successful outcomes like IPOs and $1B+ revenue growth. "Intellum's blend of success and potential is rare, and I'm excited to contribute to its journey of growth," Leonard remarked.

David Pitta joins Intellum with extensive experience in SaaS. His previous role as CMO at BrightTALK saw him leading successful marketing strategies that spurred considerable growth. "I'm inspired by Intellum's track record of innovation and excited to contribute to future success. Together with Doug and the team, we're poised for incredible growth," Pitta stated.

"Intellum has been experiencing rapid growth, and we want that growth to be positive and sustainable," said Chip Ramsey, Intellum's CEO. "Megan, Doug, and David bring demonstrated history of achievement and expertise to the table. We're confident that each of them will play a critical role in making our company and Intellum customers as successful as possible."

These appointments follow a $25 million investment from Guidepost Growth Equity. Intellum continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the learning management sector.

About Intellum:

Intellum provides the corporate education platform that large brands and fast-moving companies rely on to improve product utilization, customer retention, and revenue. Intellum's scientific, data-driven approach is based on 20+ years of industry experience, and the Intellum Platform includes all of the tools an organization needs to create, deploy, manage, track, and continuously improve highly-personalized, engaging educational experiences. To learn more, visit https://Intellum.com.

