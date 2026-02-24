Intenseye Named Global Innovator by World Economic Forum

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Economic Forum has named Intenseye a Global Innovator, advancing the company within its Innovator Communities after its earlier recognition as a Technology Pioneer.

The Global Innovators designation recognizes companies that are deploying emerging technologies at scale. Intenseye's selection reflects its use of applied AI in live industrial environments, where safety risks are immediate and real-time decisions directly affect people and performance.

World Economic Forum names Intenseye a Global Innovator

As a Global Innovator, Intenseye will contribute to World Economic Forum initiatives focused on the future of work, manufacturing, and human–machine collaboration. Intenseye will bring practical insight from deploying AI in active worksites, with an emphasis on responsible use and human-centered design.

"Industrial safety isn't just a local or operational issue anymore," said Sercan Esen, CEO and Co-Founder of Intenseye. "It affects workforce stability, productivity, and long-term resilience. As AI becomes part of day-to-day work, the challenge is ensuring it supports people on the floor and helps teams act earlier to reduce serious risk. Being part of the Global Innovators community allows us to bring that real-world experience into global conversations."

At a broader level, the recognition shows a shift in how industrial safety is being addressed globally. As operations become more complex and interconnected, reducing risk increasingly depends on approaches that scale across sites, adapt to changing conditions, and support faster, more informed decisions where work happens.

As artificial intelligence systems become part of production workflows, the question is no longer whether it can detect risk, but how it is governed, trusted, and integrated into everyday work. The Global Innovator role places Intenseye within that broader responsibility to ensure technology strengthens the judgment of frontline teams and protects workers in high-risk environments.

About Intenseye

Intenseye helps industrial organizations prevent serious injuries and fatalities by detecting safety risk in real time. The company combines AI-powered software with on-site hardware to identify high-risk conditions as work unfolds and enable immediate intervention. Intenseye partners with global manufacturers and industrial leaders to reduce high-severity exposures, strengthen safety culture, and build safer, more resilient operations at scale. (intenseye.com)

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org)

SOURCE Intenseye