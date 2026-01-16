Inter Miami CF and Lowe’s Renew Partnership as Lowe’s Becomes a Main Partner, Official Jersey Sleeve Partner, Founding Partner of Miami Freedom Park

Enhanced partnership expands Lowe's presence, supporting the construction of Miami Freedom Park, player development, fan experience, and community programs

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inter Miami CF today announced the renewal and expansion of its strategic partnership with Lowe's, officially elevating the home improvement leader to a Main Partner of the Club. Building on a collaboration that began in April 2024, the renewed agreement arrives at a transformational moment for the Club. Fresh off winning the 2025 MLS Cup title, Inter Miami is entering a new era of its short yet defining history as it prepares to open its new world-class home at Miami Freedom Park in 2026.

As part of the expanded partnership, the Official and Exclusive Home Improvement Partner of Inter Miami CF will now serve as the Official Jersey Sleeve Partner across Inter Miami CF's First Team, MLS Next Pro team, and Academy teams, placing the Lowe's mark across Inter Miami's full player pathway. The elevated position highlights Lowe's commitment and connection to the passion, culture and community of loyal fútbol fans.

As a Founding Partner of Miami Freedom Park, Lowe's will support construction across the development with Miami Freedom Park and its builders by serving as a key home improvement resource for select construction needs, including the stadium, entertainment district, plazas, green spaces, and beyond.

Additionally, Inter Miami CF recently announced Lowe's as the presenting partner of the Dreams Cup, further reinforcing a shared commitment to championing opportunity and helping young athletes pursue their dreams on and off the pitch. Lowe's will continue to power big dreams through hard work and opportunity by supporting one of the fastest-growing youth fútbol events in North America. As a brand committed to solving problems and fulfilling dreams for the home, Lowe's sees the Dreams Cup as a natural extension of its mission to uplift the next generation.

Lowe's will also continue many of the hallmark elements of the original partnership, including a custom annual community event, on-site activations, and digital and social integrations that highlight Lowe's commitment to fans nationally and the South Florida community.

"As we enter a new chapter in our Club's history, coming off our 2025 MLS Cup championship and preparing to open our new stadium at Miami Freedom Park, we are proud to deepen our partnership with Lowe's," said Xavier Asensi, Inter Miami CF President of Business Operations. "Our renewed collaboration reflects the strength of our relationship and a shared vision for building lasting impact – on the pitch, in our world-class stadium, and throughout the South Florida community."

"Our expanded work with Inter Miami CF is a reflection of our commitment to the sport of soccer and creating connection points with fans of all ages who both love the sport and love our brand," said Jen Wilson, Lowe's Chief marketing officer and senior vice president. "Lowe's recognizes the national footprint and vision of what Inter Miami CF is building and we want our brand at the center of that vision. From the stadium to the sleeve to connecting with youth athletes and their families through our Dreams Cup sponsorship – we couldn't be more excited to elevate our partnership and continue connecting our brand to soccer fans nationwide in meaningful ways."

Yesterday, Inter Miami, Lowe's and Miami Freedom Park executives came together for a special reception at the Miami Freedom Park construction site to celebrate the partnership. Inter Miami CF and Lowe's look forward to continuing their shared mission of inspiring the next generation, elevating the matchday experience, and creating year-round impact throughout South Florida.

Fans can lock in their seats for Inter Miami CF's historic inaugural season, including the April 4 home opener at Miami Freedom Park, by purchasing a Season Ticket Membership at intermiamicf.com/tickets/mfp .

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week, with total fiscal year 2024 sales of more than $83 billion. Lowe's employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,700 home improvement stores, 530 branches and 130 distribution centers. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

About Inter Miami CF & Miami Freedom Park

Club International de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is a record-breaking professional fútbol club rooted in South Florida with global vision, reshaping the landscape of the sport in North America and inspiring fans around the world. Led by the greatest player of all time, Leo Messi, alongside elite international talent and rising local Homegrown stars, the Club has secured four major titles in just six seasons, including the 2025 MLS Cup. The Club enters its seventh season in 2026, headlined by the historic home opener at its new world-class home in Miami Freedom Park on April 4. The landmark venue headlines a 131-acre, sports-anchored entertainment district, the largest in the Southeast, set to become a year-round destination for dining, shopping, experiences, and attractions. The Club trains at the state-of-the-art Florida Blue Training Center, located across from the Club's first-ever home in Fort Lauderdale. A core pillar of the organization is its Inter Miami CF developmental pathway, comprising the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team and the Inter Miami CF Academy, dedicated to developing the next generation of world-class players and leaders. For more information, please visit www.intermiamicf.com .

Spanning 131 acres, Miami Freedom Park is the largest active real estate development in Miami and one of the most significant sports-anchored mixed-use projects underway in the United States. Developed by the ownership group of Inter Miami CF, the district is anchored by a new 25,000-seat, world-class stadium and is being delivered as a phased, year-round destination designed to serve Miami residents, the region, and visitors alike—on matchdays and far beyond. The multi-phase development program includes more than 1 million square feet of retail, dining, entertainment, and office space, alongside multiple hotels totaling 750 hotel rooms and a robust network of civic spaces, plazas, and recreational amenities designed for daily and seasonal activations. At its core, Miami Freedom Park integrates professional sports, live entertainment, hospitality, commerce, and public life into a single, highly connected campus that supports daily activity as well as large-scale international events. Miami Freedom Park also incorporates the 58-acre Jorge Mas Canosa Park—the largest new public park planned in the City of Miami in generations—along with community athletic fields and expansive outdoor gathering areas. Construction on the project began in 2023 and will commence opening in phases beginning in 2026, starting with the stadium and select district components, including youth athletic fields, programmed civic and plaza spaces for fan zones and seasonal activations, and an inaugural collection of restaurants, attractions, and retailers.

Press Contact

Amanda Caskey

[email protected]

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.