LOWE'S TO PARTICIPATE IN MORGAN STANLEY GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAIL CONFERENCE

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference.

What: Marvin Ellison participating in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference When: 8:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 Where: Listen to the audio webcast at ir.lowes.com under "Events & Presentations"

The archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately 24 hours after the event

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week, with total fiscal year 2024 sales of more than $83 billion. Lowe's employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,700 home improvement stores, 530 branches and 130 distribution centers. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

