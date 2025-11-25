LOWE'S TO PARTICIPATE IN MORGAN STANLEY GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAIL CONFERENCE

News provided by

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Nov 25, 2025, 16:30 ET

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference.

What:

Marvin Ellison participating in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

When:

8:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025

Where:

Listen to the audio webcast at ir.lowes.com under "Events & Presentations"
The archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately 24 hours after the event

About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week, with total fiscal year 2024 sales of more than $83 billion. Lowe's employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,700 home improvement stores, 530 branches and 130 distribution centers. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

Contacts: 

Shareholder /Analyst Inquiries: 

Media Inquiries:

Kate Pearlman 

Steve Salazar

704-775-3856 

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

LOWE'S REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS

LOWE'S REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today reported net earnings of $1.6 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.88 for the quarter ended...
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND

LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND

The board of directors of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and 20 cents ($1.20) per share,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Home Improvement

Home Improvement

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household Products

Household Products

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics