Interact Marketing Helps Brands Navigate Google's AI Mode with Newly Launched Optimization Program

Built over two years, Interact's AI Mode Marketing Program helps businesses appear more often in AI Overviews and Deep Search responses

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interact Marketing is expanding its artificial intelligence marketing capabilities, integrating insights from search engine optimization, paid media strategies, and comprehensive analytics to ensure its clients remain competitive amidst ongoing algorithm updates. The agency's proactive investment in AI Mode testing and optimization allows brands to adapt swiftly and maintain strong visibility as Google refines its search experience.

This program emerged in direct response to the rapid shift toward AI-generated search results, and deep searches shifting from traditional search engines to AI, which led to significant visibility declines for numerous brands and drops in traditional SEO click-through rates by up to 61% according to Search Engine Land¹. Recognizing these challenges, Interact Marketing developed a specialized solution tailored to AI Mode, Deep Search functionalities, and contemporary ranking factors, designed to safeguard and expand their clients' traffic.

"GPT sparked a massive shift in how people search, and we began building this program two years ago in response. When Google launched AI Overviews in May 2025, it validated the need," said Joe Beccalori, CEO. "Our goal is to help brands stay visible and competitive inside this new AI-driven search experience."

What distinguishes Interact Marketing's program is its early and specialized focus on Google's AI Mode. Unlike conventional SEO services, this program is specifically engineered for Deep Search, citation management, and AI-generated responses. The program incorporates exclusive AI-driven workflows, real-time search response testing, and quantifiable performance tracking that are not available in standard agency packages.

Interact Marketing's Google AI Mode Marketing Program is designed to assist businesses in achieving enhanced visibility within AI-driven search results. The service is engineered to boost rankings, improve citation accuracy, and increase conversions through sophisticated optimization techniques and content strategies. Key benefits of the program include:

Improved Rankings: Achieve higher placement in search results through targeted AI optimization.

Achieve higher placement in search results through targeted AI optimization. Enhanced Citations: Ensure accurate and consistent online citations to build credibility.

Ensure accurate and consistent online citations to build credibility. Increased Conversions: Drive more meaningful interactions and sales with optimized content.

Interact Marketing continues to refine its AI marketing capabilities by integrating insights from various channels to keep clients ahead of algorithm advancements. The agency's early adoption of AI Mode testing and optimization ensures brands can quickly adapt and maintain a strong presence as Google evolves its AI driven search results .

1 Goodwin, D. (2025, Nov 4). Google AI Overviews drive 61% drop in organic CTR, 68% in paid. Search Engine Land.

Interact Marketing is a New York digital marketing agency specializing in AI-driven SEO, paid media, content strategy, and advanced analytics. The agency helps businesses grow through innovative search, social, and conversion-focused solutions. Based in New York and serving clients nationwide, Interact delivers measurable results backed by proprietary AI-enabled workflows.

