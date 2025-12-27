Interact Marketing Warns: Unchecked AI Content Risks for Brands

High levels of detectable AI content, limited fact-checking, and shifting quality standards are creating new trust and visibility risks

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interact Marketing is issuing a warning regarding the widespread use of detectable artificial intelligence (AI)-generated marketing content and the associated decline in quality standards. This announcement addresses the evolving landscape where rapid AI adoption has accelerated content production, often at the expense of thorough quality controls and editorial oversight.

"Our observations reveal a discernible degradation in content quality across the marketing and media landscape, directly correlating with the unbridled proliferation of generative AI tools," said Joe Beccalori, CEO. "This acceleration, while boosting volume, has demonstrably circumvented established quality controls and fact-checking protocols, culminating in a measurable increase in detectable AI-generated output and a concomitant rise in consumer fatigue towards generic content."

The rapid adoption of generative AI tools has significantly increased content production across marketing and media sectors. However, this acceleration has frequently outpaced the implementation of robust quality controls, comprehensive fact-checking, and established editorial standards. Simultaneously, both consumers and advanced AI-driven discovery platforms are becoming increasingly adept at identifying low-quality or generic AI content. This trend raises new concerns surrounding trust, audience fatigue, and the long-term credibility of brands.

Interact Marketing's analysis indicates several critical issues arising from this shift:

Rising Detectable AI Content: An increasing volume of marketing material is identifiable as AI-generated, which can impact audience perception and engagement.

Inconsistent Fact-Checking: The speed of AI content generation often leads to insufficient verification processes, potentially disseminating inaccuracies.

Shifting Quality Standards: Traditional benchmarks for content excellence are being challenged by the sheer volume and varied quality of AI output, making it harder to distinguish high-value material.

Growing Consumer Fatigue: Audiences are experiencing a weariness towards generic or uninspired AI-generated content, which can reduce overall brand impact and recall.

These observations are particularly significant because AI-driven search and discovery mechanisms are increasingly prioritizing and rewarding content that demonstrates trust, accuracy, and authenticity. Brands that continue to rely on unchecked automation risk several adverse outcomes, including a loss of credibility, reduced visibility across digital platforms, and potential long-term performance declines as industry standards continue to evolve. The company advocates for a balanced approach, encouraging the accountable integration of AI with essential human review to safeguard long-term brand reputation and effectiveness.

