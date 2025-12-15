Interact Marketing Opens Jamestown Office, Expands 2026 AI & Media

JAMESTOWN, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interact Marketing announced the opening of a new office in Jamestown, New York, located in the top-floor suite of the historic Fenton Building. The space holds historical significance as the former office location of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson. The expansion coincides with the agency entering its 19th year in business.

The Jamestown office helps Interact Marketing grow and offer more services, like improving how they use AI-driven search tools such as Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, ChatGPT, and other new AI search technologies. These capabilities are the result of technology and workflow investments developed over the past two years.

In addition to AI search optimization, Interact Marketing is expanding its work in geofence advertising, streaming TV advertising, podcast advertising, and social media retargeting. While the agency continues to broaden its media capabilities, search engine optimization and search-driven marketing remain at the core of its strategy due to SEO's ability to map purchase intent, guide media planning, and improve overall media efficiency.

The Jamestown location also strengthens Interact Marketing's regional reach across Western and Central New York and nearby markets, including Buffalo, NY, Erie, PA, Pittsburgh, PA, and Cleveland, OH. The expansion allows the agency to better serve clients seeking both national-scale marketing expertise and a partner that is accessible for in-person collaboration.

"This expansion opens up significant new market opportunities for us across Western New York and the Great Lakes region," said Joe Beccalori, CEO of Interact Marketing. "While we've served clients nationwide since day one, many businesses still value working with an agency that's accessible and able to meet face-to-face. Strong agency-client relationships are still what drive marketing success, and this location allows us to support that while continuing to operate nationally."

Founded in 2007, Interact Marketing has built its reputation on data-driven strategy, technical SEO expertise, and performance-focused media planning. The new Jamestown office reflects both the agency's commitment to innovation and its belief that meaningful growth is rooted in long-term client relationships.

About Interact Marketing

Interact Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in search engine optimization, AI-driven search visibility, paid media, and analytics. Founded in 2007, the agency helps businesses align marketing strategy with real purchase intent to maximize performance and media efficiency. Interact Marketing serves clients nationwide from its two New York offices in Newburgh and Jamestown. The company also maintains a virtual office and meeting space in New York City.

