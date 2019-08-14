Interact with the WAX Blockchain in Terra Virtua's Augmented Reality Mobile App

LONDON, and GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX) and Terra Virtua , the world's first fully immersive augmented reality and virtual reality (AR and VR) entertainment platform, today announced that customers can interact with the millions of digital collectibles trading on the WAX Blockchain in augmented reality.

Together, the companies are in a position to take full advantage of the rapidly expanding AR/VR consumer entertainment market, which is expected to grow from $3.2B to $19.9B in the next three years. The integration of WAX into Terra Virtua combines the strength of the WAX Blockchain and its suite of microservices that are built for developers with Terra Virtua's platform to create a secure, streamlined and interactive social environment to view, buy, sell and trade virtual collectibles.

Today AR enthusiasts can download the Terra Virtua app for Android devices on the Google Play store, then login with their WAX account. Terra Virtua reads their WAX inventory, and then users can select which of the WAX collectibles that they own to interact with in the app. They can then share videos and photos of these blockchain-based items in their AR environment on social media. The iOS app will be available in the coming weeks.

VGO skins are the first type of collectibles that are built on WAX to be integrated with Terra Virtua, and many more types of WAX collectibles will be added soon. VGO, one of the largest decentralized apps in the world, is extremely popular among video gamers who buy, sell, trade, and collect skins. See a demo of VGO skins in Terra Virtua's AR app here:

Video: https://youtu.be/uH9fu5eNICk

Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, they move from just collecting for the sake of completion, to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. By integrating WAX, Terra Virtua is able to offer an instant and free way for users to bring their collection of virtual items into the real world. Terra Virtua & WAX makes it interactive to own digital skins, art, sneakers, apparel, video game gear, and endless other collectibles. Terra Virtua was founded by previous executives from Electronic Arts, Warner Bros, Microsoft and PlayStation VR.

WAX was built by the team behind OPSkins.com — the dominant virtual item marketplace that has facilitated more than 150 million purchases of digital collectibles.

More categories of items trading on the WAX Blockchain such as vIRLs (a virtual item you can exchange for real-world merchandise like sneakers, apparel, video game gear, and more), WAX Stickers, WAX Digital art and more will also be integrated in the near future. And there's more - the Terra Virtua VR app is coming, where users will be able to interact with their VGO skins and vIRLs in virtual reality.

Let's say you own a vIRL like a pair of sneakers. With WAX and Terra Virtua, they do much more than your standard pair of footwear. Your avatar can wear them or display them as a collection in Terra Virtua's virtual worlds, or you can trade them to anyone instantly with WAX ExpressTrade, or you redeem them for the physical sneakers. See a demo of VGO skins in the upcoming VR WAX hangar here:

Video: Terra Virtua VR Teaser Video - Hangar

And see VGO skins in the upcoming VR WAX "fan cave" here:

Video: Terra Virtua VR Teaser Video - Mancave

Much more is coming soon to the Terra Virtua x WAX partnership, including:

vIRLs in the AR app

The VR app with VGO skins and vIRLs

More VGO skins

Additional customizations like avatars, music, etc.

Try out Terra Virtua x WAX and enter to win!

To kick off the integration, WAX and Terra Virtua are launching a contest:

- Download the Terra Virtua AR app

- Take a video or photos of VGO skins in Terra Virtua

- Tweet it to @wax_io and @terra_virtua with #WAXinAR and #AR

- The four most memorable, funny, or otherwise entertaining submissions will win a $100 Amazon gift card

- Contest ends on August 28 at 11:59pm EST

About Terra Virtua

Terra Virtua is an entertainment-focused Collectibles platform. Using blockchain technology it provides utility by allowing collectors of digital assets to display and interact with their virtual goods in both Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. Leveraging the latest in mobile and gaming technologies their mission is to engage and connect user communities

About WAX (Worldwide Asset eXchange)

WAX is the world's first blockchain built for global gaming and e-commerce. WAX's patent-pending blockchain e-commerce and gaming platform is the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell and trade with anyone, anywhere in the world. The world of digital and physical ownership today is defined by its restrictions. WAX is building a future to where it will be redefined by its freedom. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter , Facebook and Telegram .

Worldwide Asset eXchange™ is a trademark and the sole property of Worldwide Asset eXchange. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Michelle Hua

WAX

wax@43pr.com

831.401.3175

SOURCE WAX

Related Links

http://www.wax.io

