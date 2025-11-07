Interactive Kiosk Market worth $35.65 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global interactive kiosk market is projected to grow from USD 21.85 billion in 2025 to USD 35.65 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Major factors contributing to the growth of the interactive kiosk market include the increasing demand for smart, energy-efficient, and contactless self-service solutions across retail, transportation, banking, and healthcare sectors. Interactive kiosks are increasingly deployed for ticketing, payment processing, wayfinding, and information display to enhance service accessibility and operational efficiency. The growing emphasis on automation, digital transformation, and real-time interaction leads to widespread adoption across public and private sectors. These systems enable faster service delivery, reduce labor dependency, and improve user engagement while supporting predictive maintenance and remote monitoring. Moreover, the global push toward smart city projects, digital governance, and customer-centric service ecosystems encourages governments, enterprises, and consumers to adopt interactive kiosks as reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable platforms for seamless service experiences across diverse applications.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 21.85 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 35.65 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Vertical, Mounting Type, Offering and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Environmental and vandalism concerns in outdoor installations Key Market Opportunities High emphasis on streamlining operations in healthcare and government sectors Key Market Drivers Growing preference for contactless and secure payment technologies



By offering, the software segment is projected to record the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

The software segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of advanced kiosk management software is rising rapidly due to its role in enabling real-time monitoring, remote content updates, and predictive maintenance, which make it ideal for large-scale and multi-location deployments. Software solutions are increasingly integrated across retail, transportation, banking, and healthcare kiosks to enhance functionality through AI-driven analytics, personalization, and secure payment processing. Their ability to deliver scalability, streamline operations, and improve customer interaction positions kiosk software as a critical enabling of automation and digital transformation across commercial and public service applications.

By vertically, the restaurant & QSR segment is projected to account for the largest market share in 2030.

The restaurant & QSR segment is projected to account for the largest share of the interactive kiosk market in 2030. The segmental growth is due to the rising deployment of self-service kiosks in restaurants and quick-service chains to enhance order accuracy, reduce waiting times, and improve customer convenience. Integration of AI-driven analytics, digital menu boards, and contactless payment systems enables personalized recommendations, real-time updates, and faster throughput. Additionally, the increasing adoption of kiosks in drive-thru restaurants and food courts for automated ordering and pick-up management supports operational efficiency and labor cost optimization. The integration of IoT and cloud-based management tools allows operators to monitor performance, update content remotely, and ensure seamless automation, reinforcing the segment's position as a major driver for the market.

The US is projected to account for the largest share of the North American interactive kiosk market in 2030.

The US is expected to capture the maximum share of the North American interactive kiosk industry in 2030. Rising investments in smart infrastructure, retail automation, and digital transformation initiatives across the public and private sectors drive the market. Increasing deployment of self-service kiosks in quick-service restaurants, airports, healthcare facilities, and banking outlets fuels the adoption. Moreover, the presence of leading kiosk manufacturers, strong integration of AI and IoT technologies, and growing demand for contactless payment and information systems reinforce the country's dominance in the global market. Continuous innovation in modular design, remote management, and personalized content delivery positions the country as a key driver of interactive kiosk expansion worldwide.

Major companies operating in the interactive kiosk companies are NCR Voyix Corporation (US), Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (US), Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Glory Ltd. (Japan).

