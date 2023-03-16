interCaribbean Airways and Regional Partners Celebrate Continued Expansion in the Eastern Caribbean

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- interCaribbean Airways, in partnership with the St Kitts Tourism Authority and Barbados Tourism Marketing INC. (BTMI), hosted a cocktail reception on March 14, 2023, at the Hilton Hotel in Barbados to celebrate the Airline's expansion in the Eastern Caribbean and new flight between St Kitts and Nevis and Barbados.

The event honoured interCaribbean's official launch of service in August 2020 in the Eastern Caribbean and marked the Airline's current introduction of direct flights between Barbados and St Kitts and Nevis, just in time for the upcoming St. Kitts Music Festival, an iconic annual event celebrating its 25th year in 2023.

The Cocktail Reception was attended by many distinguished guests, including St. Kitts' Minister of Tourism, International Transport, Civil Aviation, Urban Development, Employment, and Labour, Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, Barbados Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Honourable Ian Gooding-Edghill and other Government officials, representatives from the respective national tourism authorities, industry leaders, and other stakeholders, commemorating interCaribbean's overall success in the region and its commitment to forging and strengthening partnerships for improved service and growth.

Leading the St Kitts delegation was Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, St. Kitts' Minister of Tourism, International Transport, Civil Aviation, Urban Development, Employment, and Labour, who, in her remarks, highlighted St. Kitts as leading the charge in finding innovative solutions to help address the current challenges in regional travel. The Minister stated, "The introduction of interCaribbean Airways service is perfectly timed ahead. It is a wonderful time of year to immerse and indulge in the hidden gems of St. Kitts. Looking ahead, our Summer of Fun showcases our pioneering tourism offerings and world-class events. This additional lift will re-energize our intraregional travel. We look forward to making travel to St. Kitts more efficient, so you can make the most of your time hiking in our rainforest, exploring our cultural sites, and enjoying our festivals and cuisine."

Lyndon Gardiner, Chairman of interCaribbean Airways, in his remarks to the gathering, stated, "We are thrilled to celebrate our continued expansion into the Eastern Caribbean with our partners, the St Kitts Tourism Authority and Barbados Tourism Marketing INC. (BTMI). Prime Minister Mottley, and Prime Minister Dr. Drew, I commend your vision and your political will to answer the call of the region's people. Indeed, you give meaning to the African proverb, which says 'if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.' Your stewardship ensures that together, we are going places, and connecting the region—one island, one partnership, one vision at a time."

The interCaribbean Airways Cocktail Reception was marked by networking, speeches, presentations, and entertainment—building travel and tourism alliances for the continued development of regional integration and intra-regional travel.

About interCaribbean Airways

interCaribbean Airways is a privately-owned and operated airline, headquartered in Turks and Caicos. The company operates EMB145 50-seat jets, ATR42 48-seat turboprops, EMB 120 30-seat Turbo Prop and 19-seat Twin Otter aircraft. With a network spanning Georgetown, Guyana in the south, Barbados to the east, Havana, Cuba to the west and Nassau, Bahamas to the north, interCaribbean connects 28 cities across 17 countries in the Caribbean.

For more information or to book a flight, visit www.intercaribbean.com

About St. Kitts

St. Kitts is the larger of two islands that make up the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Eighteen miles of green mountain ranges stretch from Mount Liamuiga in the north to the southern peninsula—each end, an entirely different and equally fulfilling experience. The island's serendipitous location between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea gives its coast distinctively varied hues. Our beaches range from golden tones to salt-and-pepper and alluring black volcanic sand. Venture deeper into the magic of St. Kitts and discover what the destination holds while simultaneously venturing introspectively into a journey of self-discovery. Peel back the many layers of our beautiful island to discover the culture, history, adventure, and culinary delights around every corner.

*If you are travelling to St. Kitts, it is required that you complete the online Immigration and Customs ED Form before arrival. Upon completion, you will receive a receipt with a QR code that you must present upon arrival in St. Kitts. Your QR code can be printed out or scanned directly from your phone. For more information about St. Kitts, visit www.visitstkitts.com .

About Barbados

The island of Barbados is a Caribbean gem rich in cultural, heritage, sporting, culinary and eco experiences. It is surrounded by idyllic white sand beaches and is the only coral island in the Caribbean. With over 400 restaurants and eateries, Barbados is the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean.

The island is also known as the birthplace of rum, commercially producing and bottling the finest blends since the 1700s. In fact, many can experience the island's historic rums at the annual Barbados Food and Rum Festival. The island also hosts events like the annual Crop Over Festival, where A-lists celebrities like our very own Rihanna are often spotted, and the annual Run Barbados Marathon, the largest marathon in the Caribbean. As the motorsport island, it is home to the leading circuit-racing facility in the English-speaking Caribbean. Known as a sustainable destination, Barbados was named one of the world's Top Nature Destinations in 2022 by the Traveler's Choice Awards'.

For more information on travel to Barbados, visit www.visitbarbados.org, follow on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/VisitBarbados, and via Twitter @Barbados.

