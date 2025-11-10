interCaribbean Airways Announces New Service San-Juan-St Kitts-San Juan

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- interCaribbean Airways is pleased to announce new nonstop flights between San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) and St. Kitts (SKB), commencing December 18, 2025. The twice weekly return service with a 1 hour 10-minute flight time, provides enhanced access between Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

Flt No From To Day DEP ARR JY643 San Juan St. Kitts Fri/Mon 17:20 18:30 JY644 St. Kitts San Juan Thur/Sun 08:30 09:40

"This route marks another important step in our mission to connect the people and cultures of the Caribbean," said Trevor Sadler, CEO of interCaribbean Airways. "By establishing nonstop service between San Juan and St. Kitts, we're creating a vital link between two key Caribbean gateways, offering travelers fast and convenient access to major US markets and enhanced Eastern Caribbean connectivity for both leisure and business travel."

"This new route from San Juan marks a significant milestone in strengthening St. Kitts' regional and international connectivity," said Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism. "We are deeply grateful to interCaribbean Airways for their continued partnership and commitment to the region. This service not only opens easier access for visitors from Puerto Rico and connecting U.S. gateways, but also creates new opportunities for trade, business, and cultural exchange, further driving St. Kitts' tourism growth and economic development."

The service builds on interCaribbean's expanding network from San Juan, which includes nonstop service to Tortola and connections to Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, and Turks and Caicos. For travelers in the southern Caribbean, St. Kitts offers a convenient stopover between island destinations and North American gateways.

Flights are available to book directly at interCaribbean.com or through your preferred travel agent. Introductory fares start from $89 one-way (excludes government taxes and fees, surcharges and carrier-imposed fees and surcharges)

About interCaribbean Airways

interCaribbean Airways, a privately-owned and operated airline, is headquartered in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The UK-flagged airline operates 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 Regional Jets, 70 seat Bombardier CRJ700, and a fleet of turboprops, comprising 68-seat ATR72, 48-seat ATR42s, 30-seat EMB120s, and 19-seat Twin Otters. With a network spanning Georgetown, Guyana, in the south, Barbados to the east, Havana, Cuba, to the west, and Nassau, Bahamas, to the north, interCaribbean connects twenty-eight cities across seventeen countries in the Caribbean.

