interCaribbean Airways Announces Five New Non-Stop Routes from Barbados to Tortola-Providenciales-St Maarten -Ogle -Port of Spain

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- interCaribbean Airways is pleased to announce an expansion of its Barbados hub operations, with new nonstop routes and increased frequencies across its network, commencing March 8, 2026, bringing this to 12 nonstop destinations.

The expansion adds five new nonstop destinations from Barbados (BGI), Grantley Adams International Airport, Tortola (EIS), Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport, Providenciales (PLS), Howard Hamilton International Airport, Port of Spain* (POS), Piarco International Airport, Georgetown (OGL), Eugene F. Correia International Airport, and St. Maarten (SXM), Princess Juliana International Airport. The airline will operate nonstop service to Tortola three times weekly, Providenciales three times weekly, Port of Spain four times weekly, Georgetown (Ogle) three times weekly, and St. Maarten two times weekly.

The new Tortola and Providenciales services connect to Barbados, giving travelers convenient access and onward connections throughout the Southern and Eastern Caribbean. The Trinidad service marks interCaribbean Airways' entry into one of the Caribbean's largest markets. The new nonstop routes generate over 20 new one-stop connecting services through Barbados, all operating multiple times weekly.

interCaribbean is also increasing frequencies on key routes from Barbados. Service to Kingston (KIN), Jamaica will increase to four times per week, service to St. Kitts (SKB) will increase to five times per week, services to Antigua (ANU) will increase to 10 times per week while service to Georgetown (GEO) will increase to 11 times per week in addition to the Ogle flights.

"Barbados is central to regional connectivity in the Caribbean, and we are investing in growth," said Lyndon Gardiner, Chairman of interCaribbean Airways. "With these additions, we're putting more aircraft and more frequencies into Barbados, giving travelers access to our full Caribbean network, from Guyana to Jamaica to Turks & Caicos, the British Virgin Islands, and now to St. Maarten and Trinidad."

The expansion is part of interCaribbean Airways' continued network growth, supported by a fleet that now includes 11 ATR turboprop aircraft. The airline currently serves 24 cities across 18 countries in the Caribbean, with Barbados, Tortola, and Providenciales operating as key hubs.

*pending regulatory approvals.

Flights are now available for booking at interCaribbean.com or by calling us, and through your online agency (OTA) and your travel agent worldwide.

About interCaribbean Airways

interCaribbean Airways is a privately-owned airline, headquartered in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The UK-flagged airline operates the 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 Regional Jet, the Bombardier CRJ900 and a fleet of turboprops, comprising the 68-seat ATR72, 48-seat ATR42s, 30-seat EMB120s, and 19-seat Twin Otters. With a network spanning Georgetown, Guyana, in the south, Barbados to the east, Havana, Cuba, to the west, and Nassau, Bahamas, to the north, interCaribbean now connects twenty-four cities across eighteen countries in the Caribbean.

SOURCE interCaribbean Airways