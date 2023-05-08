interCaribbean Airways Announces Platinum Sponsorship at Caribbean Travel Marketplace

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- interCaribbean Airways is pleased to announce its platinum sponsorship of, and participation at the 41st edition of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association's (CHTA) Caribbean Travel Marketplace, the premier event where tourism suppliers meet face-to-face with wholesalers worldwide to negotiate and promote Caribbean travel. The event takes place at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Barbados, May 9-11th, 2023.

As part of interCaribbean Airways' commitment to fostering regional tourism growth, the airline's founder, Lyndon Gardiner, and CEO, Trevor Sadler will attend the Marketplace event. Participants at the Caribbean's largest annual industry event include airlines, hoteliers, tour operators, and other tourism leaders coming together to market Caribbean tourism and travel, on the heels of a promising revival in the tourism industry in the Caribbean.

interCaribbean's CEO, Trevor Sadler, sees the upcoming Marketplace as a unique opportunity to network and promote the airline's expanded presence in the Eastern Caribbean. "We are proud to be a platinum sponsor of Marketplace, an event that aligns with our mission to support growth and development of tourism in the region. Marketplace is a tremendous opportunity to highlight interCaribbean's regional presence of new and enhanced routes, increased capacity, competitive prices, and larger and newer aircraft."

Chairman Lyndon Gardiner added: "At interCaribbean, we appreciate the importance and urgency of seizing the moment to showcase our products and service. In a world of buyers and sellers of tourism offerings, interCaribbean has emerged as a key airline partner to become a household name in every Island in our Caribbean, and be at the pinnacle of travel choice. The Caribbean Travel Marketplace event is one of the best places for senior industry professionals to share insights."

The 2023 installment of the Caribbean Travel Marketplace will mark the first time that the event is held in Barbados.

For more information, visit www.chtamarketplace.com.

About interCaribbean Airways

interCaribbean Airways is a privately-owned and operated airline, headquartered in the Turks and Caicos. The company operates EMB145 50-seat jets, ATR42/72 48/68-seat turboprops, EMB 120 30-seat Turbo Prop and 19-seat Twin Otter aircraft. With a network spanning Georgetown, Guyana in the south, Barbados to the east, Havana, Cuba to the west and Nassau, Bahamas to the north, interCaribbean connects 28 cities across 17 countries in the Caribbean.

For more information or to book a flight, visit www.intercaribbean.com .

SOURCE interCaribbean Airways