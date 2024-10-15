interCaribbean Airways Launches Non-Stop Flights Between Grenada and Georgetown

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- interCaribbean Airways is thrilled to announce the launch of a new non-stop flight connecting Grenada and Georgetown, Guyana. Set to commence on Sunday December 1, 2024, this service marks a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity between the Eastern Caribbean and South America.

The new route will operate twice weekly, with flights departing Grenada's Maurice Bishop International Airport at 12:20 PM on Thursdays and Sundays, arriving at Georgetown's Cheddi Jagan International Airport at 1:50 PM. Return flights will leave Georgetown at 2:35 PM on Thursdays and Sundays, arriving in Grenada at 4:10 PM. All flights will be operated by interCaribbean ERJ 145 jet.

Trevor Sadler, CEO of interCaribbean, expressed his enthusiasm for the new route: "This non-stop service between Grenada and Georgetown is a game-changer for regional connectivity. We're bridging cultures, fostering trade, and opening new possibilities for tourism and business. The convenience of non-stop flights will save travelers precious time and make journeys between these destinations more accessible. At interCaribbean, we're committed to weaving a tighter, more connected fabric across the Caribbean and South America (Guyana), and this route is a further step in that direction."

Petra Roach, CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority said, "The launch of this service marks the realization of a vision to connect Grenada and Guyana in a way that brings our people, cultures, and economies closer together. We extend our deepest thanks to interCaribbean Airways for their tireless work and commitment to making this air bridge a reality. This direct connection not only eases the burden of travel, but also opens new possibilities for growth, exchange, and collaboration between our two nations"

The launch of this route comes at a time when both Grenada and Guyana are seeing increased interest in trade and tourism. It provides a vital link for business travelers, tourists, and those visiting friends and relatives, supporting the growth and development of both nations.

Flights are now available for booking, with the inaugural flight scheduled for December 01,2024*. To book your flight or for more information, visit www.intercaribbean.com or contact your travel agent.

*Flights are subject to government approvals.

About interCaribbean Airways

interCaribbean Airways is a privately-owned and operated airline, headquartered in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The UK-flagged airline operates 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 Regional Jets, 70 seat Bombardier CRJ700, and a fleet of turboprops, comprising 68-seat ATR72, 48-seat ATR42s, 30-seat EMB120s, and 19-seat Twin Otters. With a network spanning Georgetown, Guyana, in the south, Barbados to the east, Havana, Cuba, to the west, and Nassau, Bahamas, to the north, interCaribbean connects twenty-six cities across seventeen countries in the Caribbean. For more information or to book a flight, visit www.intercaribbean.com

