interCaribbean Announces St Thomas and St Croix Flights

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- interCaribbean Airways celebrating 27 years of continuous service is pleased to announce new schedule services from Tortola to St Thomas and St Croix effective from November 14, 2019.

With these new nonstop flights, interCaribbean is connecting Tortola's Terrence B. Lettsome International Airport (EIS) to even more cities in the Caribbean:

St Thomas (STT) (Cyril E. King Airport) 2 flights daily St Croix, (Henry E Rholsen Airport) 1 flight daily

With easy connections from St Thomas and St Croix via Tortola onwards to Santo Domingo, Dominica, St Lucia, St Maarten, Santiago in the Dominica Republic as well as 2 stops to Kingston, Providenciales, Havana in Cuba. Travelers in the US Virgin Islands now have more easy connections throughout the Caribbean than ever before.

St Thomas and St Croix are both gateway cities to the British Virgin Islands and a destination for those in the region to enjoy shopping and getaway trips. These new flights provide easy travel options for the USVI residents to get around the Caribbean.

"interCaribbean gives even more options to Tortola, British Virgin Islands and the wider Caribbean than any airline. These new routes brings to 8 nonstop destinations, and with some additional cities to be announced very shortly we could not be more pleased with the growth of the market, that comes as many of the resorts closed from the Hurricanes also are reopening this winter," said Mr. Trevor Sadler, CEO for interCaribbean.

For more information on destinations and reservations, visit www.intercaribbean.com, Call us or visit a travel agent anywhere in the Caribbean and the USA.

About interCaribbean

interCaribbean operates ERJ145 Jets, EMB 120 and Twin Otter aircraft connecting Turks & Caicos and British Virgin Islands to Antigua, US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, Dominica the Bahamas, and St. Maarten/St. Martin. Domestic flights are operated in The Turks and Caicos Islands as well as Jamaica between Kingston and Montego Bay.

