InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts Launches A Curated Audible Book Collection, Inspired By The InterContinental Life

The Stories of the InterContinental Life collection features both classic literature and new works, highlighting the worldliness of InterContinental Hotels & Resorts. The brand has more than 190 properties located in key gateway cities and up-and-coming destinations. The selected titles include:

Breakfast at Tiffany's by Truman Capote – New York

Cannery Row by John Steinbeck – Monterey

The Movie Goer by Walker Percy – New Orleans

Shanghai Girls by Lisa See – Shanghai

One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez – Cartagena

The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah – Paris

Brick Lane by Monica Ali – London

A Good Scent from a Strange Mountain by Robert Olen Butler – Saigon

A Tokyo Romance by Ian Buruma – Tokyo

Last Night in Montreal by Emily St. John-Mandel– Montreal

The Signature of All Things by Elizabeth Gilbert – Tahiti

The Adventures of Augie March by Saul Bellow – Chicago

"Literature has the power to transport the mind to new places, expand cultural knowledge, and expose people to new ways of thinking," said Brendan Francis Newnam. "The Stories of the InterContinental Life collection allows travelers to listen to an iconic book set in storied destinations and, in a sense, get a guided tour of the city's soul."

In 2018, travelers visiting the InterContinental New York Barclay and InterContinental The Clement Monterey can stimulate their mind in the comfort of their guestroom or suite by booking the Novel Nights package. The Novel Nights experience provides an Audible download of one of the literary works in the collection. In addition, the package offers a complimentary cocktail and turndown service with amenity. After a late-night listening to one of the curated Audible books, travelers can rest assured with guaranteed late checkout at 2 p.m.

"Drawing from more than 70 years of amassed experience, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts continues to build upon its heritage of pioneering luxury hospitality by announcing an innovative partnership providing our guests rich culture perspectives," said Ginger Taggart, Vice President Global Marketing - Luxury Portfolio at InterContinental Hotels Group. "Our collaboration with Audible offers a new way for discerning travelers to enjoy the richness of our worldly destinations, inspiring them to unlock deeper insights and enjoyment from the places they are visiting."

Combining literature and travel to provide travelers with new perspectives on popular destinations, the Audible collaboration and Literary Concierge Series are an extension of the global hospitality brand's award-winning Stories of the InterContinental Life campaign, which launched in 2016. The multi-sensory storytelling campaign was introduced to incite curiosity, tap into our desire for worldly experiences, and evoke connections to new places and ideas through podcasts and videos, which can be found on life.intercontinental.com.

For more information on InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, visit http://www.intercontinental.com.

About the InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts brand:

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has 194 hotels located in more than 60 countries with local insight that comes from over 70 years of experience. As a brand, we believe that superior, understated service and outstanding facilities are important, but what makes us truly different is the genuine interest we show in our guests. Our desire is to help guests make the most of their time. We connect our well-traveled guests to what's special about a destination, by sharing our knowledge, so they enjoy authentic experiences that will enrich their lives and broaden their outlook. For more information about the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brand, visit www.intercontinental.com. Find us on Twitter www.twitter.com/InterConHotels, Facebook www.facebook.com/intercontinental or Instagram www.instagram.com/intercontinental.

Notes to Editors:

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) [LON:IHG, NYSE: IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, Holiday Inn Resort®, avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites® and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns nearly 5,300 hotels and more than 785,000 guest rooms in almost 100 countries, with more than 1,500 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 350,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihgplc.com/media and follow us on social media at: www.twitter.com/ihg, www.facebook.com/ihg and www.youtube.com/ihgplc.

About Audible, Inc.

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary, is the leading provider of premium digital spoken audio content, offering customers a new way to enhance and enrich their lives every day. Audible was created to unleash the emotive music in language and the habituating power and utility of verbal expression. Audible content includes more than 425,000 audio programs from leading audiobook publishers, broadcasters, entertainers, magazine and newspaper publishers, and business information providers. Audible is also the provider of spoken-word audio products for Apple's iTunes Store.

