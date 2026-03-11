InterContinental New York Times Square unveils a unique Broadway Immersion Package for Broadway's 2026 spring season

Discover the ultimate Broadway experience with InterContinental New York Times Square's new $3,500+ package, available March 27 – June 6, 2026, offering a two-night stay with premium Broadway tickets, curated Broadway access, iconic dining, and rare behind-the-scenes experiences—bringing the magic of the stage into every moment of your stay.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway shines brighter than ever, with a dazzling lineup of new plays and musicals as awards season builds toward the Tony Awards in June.

Created for devoted theatre lovers, the Broadway Immersion Package at InterContinental New York Times Square places you centerstage in New York's legendary Theatre District.

Couple standing in InterContinental New York Times Square duplex Penthouse.

In addition, the hotel is thrilled to offer hotel guests exclusive access and special activations in partnership with Beaches On Broadway , starring Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett . Based on Iris Rainer Dart's beloved novel and the iconic film featuring "Wind Beneath My Wings," this new musical brings the timeless story of friendship to life with a beautiful original score.

More than a stay—it's a full Broadway experience.

Enjoy a Signature Broadway Junior Suite overlooking the Theatre District, designed to celebrate the artistry and energy of Broadway, with access to expert-led, behind-the-scenes experiences.

In-suite highlights include:

Curated welcome amenity

In-room turntable with a hand-selected collection of Broadway vinyl records

Authentic Broadway memorabilia celebrating classic and contemporary productions

A Wicked LEGO® set — Welcome to Emerald City — to build during your stay or take home

Additional inclusions:

$250 food & beverage credit at The Stinger Cocktail Bar & Kitchen

at The Stinger Cocktail Bar & Kitchen Daily breakfast at the hotel restaurant

Minimum two-night stay required

Curated Broadway Experiences. Designed to immerse you in the heart of the theatre world.

Broadway or Off-Broadway Performance

Two premium seating tickets* to the hotel's Broadway partner productions Beaches On Broadway or Roundabout Theatre Fallen Angels featuring Emmy nominee Rose Byrne and Tony winner Kelli O'Hara . *Show selection and seating based on availability and travel dates.

Broadway-Themed Dinner Experience

Skip-the-line reservation for two at Ellen's Stardust Diner , home of the world-famous singing waitstaff

, home of the world-famous singing waitstaff $100 dining gift card included

A playful, theatrical menu inspired by iconic shows and performers

Museum of Broadway – VIP Guided Tour (90–120 minutes)

A personalized, in-depth journey led by an expert guide

Exclusive insights into Broadway's history, artistry, and cultural influence

Broadway Up Close – VIP Theatre District Tour (2 hours)

Guided exploration of the Theatre District

Includes an interior Broadway theatre visit for a rare behind-the-scenes perspective

The Broadway Passport, a keepsake guide provided by Broadway Up Close, featuring landmarks, insider stories, and theatre lore

Madame Tussauds : Stars on Broadway

Two tickets to an interactive experience celebrating legendary Broadway shows and performers

* All experiences are optional and scheduled based on guest availability and Broadway partner schedules.

Pricing & Reservations

Starting at $3,500++ for a two-night stay for two guests in a Signature Broadway Junior Suite

for a two-night stay for two guests in a $9,000++ for a two-night stay for two guests in the Duplex Penthouse

Call the hotel's reservation team at +1 212.803.4500 or email [email protected] to inquire and reserve this unique experience. Reservations must be made at least three days in advance for stays between March 27 and June 6, 2026 .

About InterContinental New York Times Square InterContinental New York Times Square, by IHG, combines contemporary luxury with unrivaled access to the best of New York City. Located steps from Broadway theaters, world-class dining, and iconic Times Square attractions, the hotel offers premium accommodations, elevated dining, and curated guest experiences for both leisure and business travelers.

For more information, visit InterContinental New York Times Square or contact the hotel's sales office.

SOURCE InterContinental New York Times Square