Interest In Tattoo Removal High As Removery Safely Opens Its Doors

In a launch planned prior to the pandemic, Removery locations across the country have slowly unveiled their new look and reopened in accordance with regional health and safety guidelines. The company has seen a 30% increase in website leads and consultation inquiries as compared to the same time last year.

"We are not surprised to see an uptick in interest in tattoo removal during this extraordinary time," said Jo Kelton, COO of Removery. "We're hearing from so many people who are reflecting on their lives during quarantine, wanting to remove tattoos after making big changes in career or relationships, or just generally having more time to consider the image they want to project to the world."

Tattoo removal is a rapidly expanding industry that, according to Market Research Future, is estimated to reach $4.8 billion in global market size by 2023. A Dalia Research survey finds that 46% of American’s (approximately 150 million people) have at least one tattoo. Removery estimates that 30 million people may be actively seeking removal or fading of a tattoo.

“We think it’s fitting that we are launching during this unprecedented environment where so many people are faced with some form of change or reinvention,” said Tom Weber, CEO of Removery. “Removing a tattoo can be a powerful force for renewal and change, helping individuals chart a new course with a fresh perspective and freedom from the past.”

Removery is now open as per regional COVID-19 guidelines at 35 locations in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. Collectively, Removery laser specialists have completed more than 200,000 safe and effective laser tattoo removal treatments. The company plans to open an additional 200 locations internationally over the next five years.

With a commitment to ensuring the health and well-being of clients and staff, Removery has implemented industry-leading safety protocols company-wide in accordance with OSHA guidelines for healthcare facilities. This includes mandatory face masks, additional PPE for staff, routine cleaning and disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment, and strict occupancy limits.

To see before-and-after pictures, learn more about tattoo removal, or schedule an in-person or virtual consultation, visit Removery.com.

About Removery

Removery – an innovative tattoo removal company with 35 locations across North America – is the largest specialized provider of tattoo removal services in the world. Its laser specialists are highly trained in Candela state-of-the-art PicoWay® lasers, Removery's exclusive partner. The company is uniquely pro-tattoo with a strong appreciation for the art and history of tattoos as a vehicle for self-expression. Removery strongly believes there is no shame or stigma – and in fact, deep power – in changing a tattoo; its laser specialists understand that everyone has a different story and reason for removal or fading.

