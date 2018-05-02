Interest in Trilogy® in Summerlin® by Shea Homes® Surpasses Expectations Since Unveiling Model Gallery

This new lifestyle community for the 55+ buyer, which opened for sales last summer, has kept home shoppers excitedly awaiting the new design concepts with floorplans that maximize living space. Over 1,200 people were in attendance on opening weekend to experience the Trilogy brand execution of single-level living in an attached home design.

"The attendance was more than triple what we anticipated, but we were eager and inspired to welcome the additional guests who wanted to experience a taste of what the Trilogy Lifestyle is like," Kyle Tibbitts, general manager of Trilogy in Summerlin, said. "Attached, condo-style homes are in demand in the Summerlin market, so there's no surprise to why so many joined us. Trilogy has always been forward-thinking and in front of homebuyers' interests and needs. The homes we are building here are right in tune with what today's 55-plus buyer is looking for, and more."

Buyers are interested to see how the condo-styled homes ranging from ~1,538 to ~2,915 square feet live large and encourage indoor-outdoor living with some designs featuring wraparound patios, rolling glass walls, and front exterior courtyards. From optional lofts for a media room, casitas for grandkids or guests to private elevators and split living floor plans, homebuyers were able to explore the premium living being offered.

Trilogy is planned to have 354 homes at build out, offering three Home Collections- Resort, Modern, and Luxe. These unique home designs include paired courtyard, vertical duplex and patio homes. Many plans feature flex spaces or suites that can be used as a home office, guest quarters, or personal gym. Some plans also feature SmartSpace®, a super-sized utility room for hobbies, laundry and extra work space, providing a functional area with plenty of countertops and cabinetry for storage. All home designs focus on maximizing indoor and outdoor entertaining space while keeping privacy and additional storage top of mind.

Shea Homes also has plans for a Trilogy resort club that will serve as an extension to residents' homes. The Club has preliminary plans for a rooftop deck, culinary studio, Zen garden, unleashed dog park, pickleball and bocce ball courts, fitness and movement studios, outdoor event lawns and resort and lap pools. Trilogy's resort club and lifestyle programming will be managed by a resort-trained team, rather than by an HOA or volunteer staff. This has been a significant differentiator to others in the active adult landscape, continuing to keep Trilogy at the forefront of what 55-plus buyers are looking for in an active community offering classes, adventure and strong social connections among homeowners.

