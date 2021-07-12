Interest in X-Accounts Skyrockets as Wirex Lists 15 New Coins on Platform

LONDON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, the leading digital payments platform enabling everyone to access the benefits of blockchain technology, has added 15 new coins to their platform. The news follows the recent addition of their X-Accounts feature, which has now seen nearly $10 million worth of funds secured in them.

Since inception in 2014, Wirex have been on a mission to enable users of all abilities to easily buy, hold, exchange and sell crypto. With an explosion of interest in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space in recent years, Wirex have sought to develop their product to give nearly 4 million customers worldwide the ability to take advantage of this.

Since 7th June, Wirex have added 15 tokens from some of the most popular DeFi players*. These include Universal Market Access (UMA), OMG Network (OMG), Basic Attention Token (BAT), 0x (ZRX), Synthetix (SNX), FTX Token (FTT), Loopring (LRC), Kyber Network (KNC), Curve (CRV), Compound (COMP), SushiSwap (SUSHI), Augur (REP), Bancor (BNT), Balancer (BAL) and 1INCH. In May, the company announced that they had launched Aave (AAVE), Maker (MKR), Chainlink (LINK), Uniswap (UNI) and Yearn.Finance (YFI).

Since then, Wirex has made headlines globally after releasing their game-changing X-Accounts feature on the platform. Solidifying their endeavour to become one of the world's most accessible interest-paying accounts ever, the company has already seen nearly $10 million worth of funds stored in across more than 12,000 accounts, which continues to grow at an astronomical rate. Unprecedented when compared to competitors and high-street banks, it offers users the ability to earn up to 16% interest back and demonstrates the staggering demand for next-generation DeFi services.

Pavel Matveev, CEO and Co-Founder of Wirex, said that: "Democratising access to crypto, and now DeFi, has always been at the heart of Wirex, and no better has this been demonstrated by the huge excitement of our customers over the last few months. The rollout of tokens from leading DeFi projects, as well as the incredible popularity of X-Accounts has cemented our position as a market-leader, and we hope to continue to innovate to ensure our commitment to the digital economy."

Over the coming months, Wirex will continue to develop the list of tokens on offer and release new features for X-Accounts.

* Not available for purchase for Wirex customers based in UK and Singapore. Subject to T&Cs.

** Earnings apply to fiat converted to stablecoins. Subject to T&Cs.

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains.

With nearly 4 million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple crypto transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 61 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licensing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex launched their own native utility token, WXT, and introduced the world's first crypto reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 2% back in WXT for every transaction they make.

Wirex is based in London, with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Tokyo, Toronto, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $5bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US and Japan, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

