Interface Debuts Visual Code and Drawn Lines at NeoCon, Declares All Products Carbon Neutral with Launch of Carbon Neutral Floors

The new products are currently on display at NeoCon in the company's Chicago Merchandise Mart showroom #10-136 and the adjacent Interface Chicago showroom at 345 North Wells St.

Visual Code, a carpet tile collection, and Drawn Lines, luxury vinyl tile (LVT), pull inspiration from technology and nature. Whether displayed on their own or paired together, the products offer a colorful, engaging environment for a range of spaces such as corporate offices, healthcare, multi-family living and education.

"Our product designs stimulate creativity and inspiration in everyday spaces, while taking positive steps toward a healthier planet," says Lisa King, vice president of product innovation and insights. "Visual Code and Drawn Lines reconnect people through biophilic attributes and recall influence of the maker movement in hand-crafted design details. Both collections effortlessly enhance any space though the products' modular capabilities and complementary designs that effortlessly deliver uncomplicated, cutting-edge flooring to meet a variety of customer needs."

The Featured Products

Visual Code is designed by David Oakey, product designer exclusive to Interface, and marries the worlds of high-tech and high-touch. The collection pulls inspiration from images of glitch graphics and simple textures, which recall traditional woven fabrics and rugs, and is accentuated by a palette comprised of grays and pops of bright, bold colors.

The global collection seamlessly pairs with a range of Interface offerings, such as the newly released LVT collection, Drawn Lines, for an integrated flooring system of hard and soft without the need for transition strips. It boldly sets a new course for design in corporate offices, education and multi-family living spaces by stylistically spanning hand-crafted materials and technological influence.

Drawn Lines, the latest global LVT product from Interface, is designed by Kari Pei, Interface's lead product designer, and offers a distinct pattern inspired by fractals found in nature. The collection uses nature's geometric patterns as a muse to guide layered filament-fine marks in varying weights and rhythms to create a prismatic geometry in an array of scales.

Pei designed Drawn Lines using a never-ending pattern, enhanced by a base of smoky brights, cool and warm neutrals. The geo-woven pattern is accented by threads of metallic, which add shimmer and depth.

Carbon Neutral Floors

Interface announces from NeoCon that all products will now be third-party verified as carbon neutral across the entire lifecycle of the product. All products sold, both LVT and carpet tile, will now fall under the company's Carbon Neutral Floors™ program. The company is now offering its Carbon Neutral Floors™ program standard to every customer at no extra cost to help them meet their own carbon goals, while also allowing them to reduce the emissions impact of their projects or spaces. Interface estimates it will offset 400,000 metric tons of carbon emissions in 2018 as part of the program, equivalent to the carbon absorbed annually by nearly half a million acres of forest.

In keeping with its more than 20-year commitment to sustainability, Interface has taken a holistic approach to carbon neutrality, looking beyond carbon emissions from manufacturing to consider and calculate emissions across the entire product lifecycle. This begins with raw materials and continues through manufacturing, transportation, maintenance and ultimately end-of-life product takeback and recycling through ReEntry™ and other disposal methods. Interface has already reduced the carbon footprint of its products to the lowest levels in the industry based on publicly available third-party verified Environmental Product Declarations. Therefore, it is economically viable – and more importantly, environmentally responsible – to achieve carbon neutrality through the supply chain of the products and the purchase of carbon offsets. To learn more about the program, visit the Interface website.

About Interface

Interface Inc. is a world-leading modular flooring company with a fully integrated collection of carpet tiles and resilient flooring. Our modular system helps customers create interior spaces while positively impacting the people who use them and our planet.

Our mission, Climate Take Back™, invites industry to join us as we commit to running our business in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life. For additional information: interface.com and blog.interface.com. Follow Interface on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Vimeo.

