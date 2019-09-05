Interface Expands Board of Directors with Dwight Gibson and Joseph Keough

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, Inc. (Nasdaq: TILE), a leading global commercial flooring company and worldwide leader in sustainability, announces the election of Dwight Gibson and Joseph Keough to its Board of Directors.

Gibson has deep roots in manufacturing and sustainability, while Keough has spent the greater part of his career in commercial real estate.

Gibson serves as President, Food & Beverage and Industrial Segments for SPX FLOW, a leading global provider of process solutions and components across a variety of sanitary and industrial market applications. Prior to joining SPX FLOW, Gibson spent 11 years at HVAC manufacturer Ingersoll Rand, most recently leading significant growth initiatives as President of Strategic Initiatives for the company's climate segment.

He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Howard University and Master of Business Adminstration (MBA) from Stanford University. In 2013, Gibson earned a Master of Diplomacy and International Strategy from the London School of Economics and Political Science. His dissertation focused on the impact of climate change on the economic power of the United States.

Keough serves as Chairman and CEO of Wood Partners ("Wood"), one of the nation's largest multi-family real estate companies. Prior to becoming CEO of Wood in 2014, he served as both CFO and then President. Before joining Wood Partners, he worked as Chief Operating Officer at Fuqua Capital, the vertically integrated family office of the Fuqua family. Keough also previously served as a Principal of The Boston Consulting Group, an international strategic consulting firm.

He earned his Bachelor of Science in finance and economics from Babson College and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

"The qualifications and experience of both Dwight and Joe align perfectly with Interface's current business needs," said Jay Gould, Interface CEO. "Dwight is an established global business leader with a passion for the environment, and Joe is a seasoned real estate professional. Each brings a unique set of skills and experience that will serve Interface well as we continue to execute on our value creation strategy."

Interface's board now includes the following 11 directors:

John Burke , CEO, Trek Bicycle Corporation

, CEO, Trek Bicycle Corporation Andrew Cogan , Chairman and CEO, Knoll, Inc.

, Chairman and CEO, Knoll, Inc. Dwight Gibson , President, Food & Beverage and Industrial Segments, SPX FLOW

, President, Food & Beverage and Industrial Segments, SPX FLOW Jay Gould , President and CEO, Interface

, President and CEO, Interface Daniel Hendrix , Board Chairman and former CEO, Interface

, Board Chairman and former CEO, Interface Christopher Kennedy , Chairman, Joseph P. Kennedy Enterprises, Inc.

, Chairman, Joseph P. Kennedy Enterprises, Inc. Joseph Keough , Chairman and CEO, Wood Partners

, Chairman and CEO, Wood Partners Catherine Kilbane , former SVP, General Counsel and Secretary, The Sherwin Williams Company

, former SVP, General Counsel and Secretary, The Sherwin Williams Company David Kohler , President and CEO, Kohler Co .

, President and CEO, . James Miller , Chairman, Ameris Bancorp

, Chairman, Sheryl Palmer , Chairman and CEO, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation

