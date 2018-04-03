Interface, Inc. to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call Over the Internet

Certain information discussed on the conference call will be available on Interface's website, at http://www.interfaceglobal.com/Investor-Relations.aspx under the heading "Press Releases."

Call details:

Thursday, April 26, 2018

9:00 AM Eastern Time, 8:00 AM Central Time, 7:00 AM Mountain Time, 6:00 AM Pacific Time

Listeners may access the conference call live over the Internet at the following address:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/eo23eqgx

or through the Company's website at:

http://www.interfaceglobal.com/Investor-Relations.aspx.

Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the call to visit one of these sites and download and install any necessary audio software. An archived version of the conference call will be available at these sites for one year beginning approximately one hour after the call ends.

Interface, Inc. is the world's largest manufacturer of modular carpet, and recently expanded into modular resilient flooring with a new luxury vinyl tile line. Our hard and soft tiles are designed to work together in an integrated flooring system. We are committed to sustainability and minimizing our impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Our mission, Climate Take Back™, focuses on driving positive impacts in the world to create a climate fit for life. For additional information: interface.com and blog.interface.com. Follow Interface on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Vimeo.

