Interface Introduces NY+LON Streets

The collection takes inspiration from two of the world's most iconic cities, New York City and London, as well as one of the carpet tile's core materials – nylon. The playful designs strive to create spaces that become their own community hubs – cities within cities. NY+LON Streets explores the effects of aging architecture, technological advancement, and sustainable design – through pattern, texture, and aesthetic – and brings these qualities to commercial interiors, specifically corporate offices.

To create the collection, David Oakey, founder of David Oakey Designs and product designer exclusive to Interface, focused on the trend of old becoming new again, a design approach that involves renovating older structures and adapting them for use as office or hospitality spaces. These repurposed buildings frequently showcase rustic aesthetics juxtaposed with contemporary elements and can have a lower carbon impact than new construction projects.

"The inspiration for this collection came to me while standing on the street in London when I noticed the anti-slip surface on the sidewalk. The diversity and randomness of the repeating squares within the pattern lend themselves well to flooring design, especially carpet tile, and became the basis of the entire collection," explains Oakey. "To round out the collection, we shifted our focus to New York City with the beautiful, iridescent colors found in glass vault lights as well as the distressed metal plates peppered throughout the city's streets and sidewalks."

The Intersection of Contemporary and Industrial

In today's increasingly tech-connected world, people crave human connection in spaces that feel both comfortable and flexible. With a variety of patterns and textures, NY+LON Streets takes inspiration from details found in busy cities, such as subway grates, to create the collection's six carpet tile products in eight colorways.

Wheler Street™, Old Street™, Dover Street™ and Reade Street™ interpret familiar urban textures, such as asphalt, worn metal, and distressed pavement, in a variety of scales. Mercer Street™ embraces an unconventional grid pattern that Broome Street™ punches up with contemporary color. Altogether the collection brings new meaning to the phrase, "take to the streets."

"NY+LON Streets features designs that are simple to start but can build on one another to create unique patterns that mimic a space within a space, mixing textures and colors together," notes Oakey. "The collection offers many different combinations, from an organic, transitional feel that brings together the colorful and the neutral, to bold looks that use contrasting colors and unique designs."

As part of Interface's flooring system, architects, designers and other specifiers can easily and efficiently pair the collection's 50cm x 50cm carpet tiles with Interface luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring to achieve integrated flooring. And, like all Interface flooring products, each style in NY+LON Streets is carbon neutral through the Carbon Neutral Floors™ program.

For more information, visit Interface.com/NYLONStreets.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. We help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. Our mission, Climate Take Back™, invites you to join us as we commit to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com , our nora brand at nora.com , our FLOR® brand at FLOR.com , and our Carbon Neutral Floors™ program at interface.com/carbonneutral .

Follow us on Twitter , YouTube , Facebook , Pinterest , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Vimeo .

SOURCE Interface, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.interfaceglobal.com

