Interface Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, Inc. (Nasdaq: TILE), a worldwide commercial flooring company and global leader in sustainability, today announced results for the second quarter ended July 3, 2022.

Quarterly Highlights:

Net sales totaled $347 million , up 17.6% year-over-year. Excluding negative foreign currency impacts, net sales were up 22.8% year-over-year.

, up 17.6% year-over-year. Excluding negative foreign currency impacts, net sales were up 22.8% year-over-year. GAAP SG&A expenses at 23.5% of net sales, down from 27.1% in Q2 2021; adjusted SG&A expenses at 23.2% of net sales, down from 26.9% in Q2 2021.

GAAP operating income up 18.1% year-over-year; adjusted operating income up 24.0% year-over-year.

GAAP earnings per share of $0.28 , up 7.7% year-over-year; adjusted earnings per share of $0.36 , up 20.0% year-over-year.

, up 7.7% year-over-year; adjusted earnings per share of , up 20.0% year-over-year. Orders increased 10% year-over-year on a currency-neutral basis.

"We delivered strong second quarter results, with revenue up 18%, reflecting growth across the business. Continued strong demand for our carbon neutral and carbon negative products drove a 10% year-over-year increase in backlog, highlighting our established leadership in design and sustainability," said Laurel Hurd, CEO of Interface. "We continue to be encouraged by the activity we are seeing in our business globally, despite ongoing inflationary pressures and FX-related headwinds. We remain focused on our growth and diversification strategy, which we believe positions Interface for continued success over the long term."

"Our balance sheet remains strong and supports our balanced capital allocation strategy. We repurchased $5.6 million of shares in the quarter while continuing to invest in the business and reducing leverage. We remain focused on maintaining a strong financial foundation and returning value to our shareholders as we enter the second half of the year, which, from a seasonal perspective, is the period when the business customarily generates the most cash," added Bruce Hausmann, CFO of Interface.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Sales: Second quarter net sales were $346.6 million, up 17.6% versus $294.8 million in the prior year period on broad-based growth.

Gross profit margin was 33.7% in the second quarter, a decrease of 330 basis points from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit margin was 34.3%, a decrease of 315 basis points from adjusted gross margin for the prior year period due primarily to higher freight and raw material costs, partially offset by higher selling prices.

Second quarter SG&A expenses were $81.4 million, or 23.5% of net sales, compared to $79.8 million, or 27.1% of net sales in the second quarter last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $80.4 million, or 23.2% of net sales in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $79.4 million, or 26.9% of net sales, in the second quarter last year.

Operating Income: Second quarter operating income was $34.5 million, compared to operating income of $29.2 million in the prior year period. Second quarter 2022 adjusted operating income ("AOI") was $38.5 million versus AOI of $31.1 million in second quarter of 2021.

Net Income and EPS: On a GAAP basis, the Company recorded net income of $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to second quarter 2021 GAAP net income of $15.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. Second quarter 2022 adjusted net income was $21.1 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, versus second quarter 2021 adjusted net income of $17.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA: In the second quarter of 2022, adjusted EBITDA was $49.0 million. This compares with adjusted EBITDA of $43.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

First Six Months of 2022 Summary

Sales: Net sales for the first six months of 2022 were $634.6 million, up 15.8% versus $548.0 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit margin was 35.2% for the first six months of 2022, a decrease of 219 basis points from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit margin was 36.0%, a decrease of 198 basis points from adjusted gross margin for the prior year period due to higher labor and raw material costs, partially offset by higher selling prices.

SG&A expenses for the first six months of 2022 were $159.9 million, or 25.2% of net sales, compared to $159.1 million, or 29.0% of net sales in the same period last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $159.0 million, or 25.1% of sales, for the first half of 2022 compared to $156.9 million, or 28.6% of net sales, in the same period last year.

Operating Income: Operating income for the first six months of 2022 was $61.9 million, compared to operating income of $46.1 million in the prior year period. AOI was $69.2 million for the first six months of 2022 versus AOI of $51.0 million in the same period last year.

Net Income and EPS: On a GAAP basis, the Company recorded net income of $30.1 million in the first half of 2022, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to first half 2021 net income of $22.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. Six-month 2022 adjusted net income was $37.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, versus first half 2021 adjusted net income of $27.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA: In the first six months of 2022, adjusted EBITDA was $91.9 million. This compares with adjusted EBITDA of $74.7 million in the prior year period.

Cash and Debt: The Company had cash on hand of $91.7 million and total debt of $545.4 million at the end of the second quarter 2022, compared to $97.3 million of cash and $518.1 million of total debt at the end of fiscal year 2021.

Second Quarter Segment Results

AMS Results:

Q2 2022 net sales of $206.8 million , up 32.0% versus $156.7 million in the prior year period primarily due to the continued recovery of the commercial market.

, up 32.0% versus in the prior year period primarily due to the continued recovery of the commercial market. Q2 2022 orders were up 16.8% compared to the prior year period.

Q2 2022 operating income was $28.4 million compared to $21.1 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Q2 2022 AOI was $28.4 million versus AOI of $21.1 million in the prior year period.

EAAA Results:

Q2 2022 net sales of $139.8 million , up 1.2% versus $138.1 million in the prior year period.

, up 1.2% versus in the prior year period. Currency fluctuations negatively impacted Q2 2022 net sales by approximately $15.0 million as compared to Q2 2021 sales due to weakening of the Euro, Australian dollar and British pound sterling against the U.S. dollar. Excluding negative foreign currency impacts, EAAA's Q2 2022 net sales were up 12.1% year-over-year.

as compared to Q2 2021 sales due to weakening of the Euro, Australian dollar and British pound sterling against the U.S. dollar. Excluding negative foreign currency impacts, EAAA's Q2 2022 net sales were up 12.1% year-over-year. Q2 2022 orders were down 8.7% compared to the prior year period but up 1.7% on a currency neutral basis. Order growth was negatively impacted by the Russia / Ukraine war and COVID-19 lockdowns in China .

/ war and COVID-19 lockdowns in . Q2 2022 operating income of $6.1 million compared to $8.1 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. Q2 2022 AOI was $10.1 million versus AOI of $10.0 million in the prior year period.

First Six Months Segment Results

AMS Results:

Net sales for the first six months of 2022 were $363.3 million , up 28.1% versus $283.6 million in the prior year period.

, up 28.1% versus in the prior year period. Operating income for the first six months of 2022 was $49.7 million compared to $32.7 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. AOI for the first six months of 2022 was $49.5 million versus AOI of $33.0 million in the prior year period.

EAAA Results:

Net sales for the first six months of 2022 were $271.3 million , up 2.6% versus $264.4 million in the prior year period.

, up 2.6% versus in the prior year period. Currency fluctuations had an approximately $22.9 million negative impact on net sales in the first six months of 2022 compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the weakening of the Euro, British pound sterling and Australian dollar against the U.S. dollar. Excluding negative foreign currency impacts, for the first six months of 2022, EAAA's net sales were up 11.3% year-over-year.

negative impact on net sales in the first six months of 2022 compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the weakening of the Euro, British pound sterling and Australian dollar against the U.S. dollar. Excluding negative foreign currency impacts, for the first six months of 2022, EAAA's net sales were up 11.3% year-over-year. Operating income for the first six months of 2022 was $12.3 million compared to $13.3 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. AOI for the first six months of 2022 was $19.6 million versus AOI of $18.0 million in the prior year period.

Outlook

There continues to be significant macro-economic and geopolitical uncertainty in the global economy, aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine war. Persistent inflation and rising interest rates present challenges to the business, while FX-related headwinds negatively impact the foreign currency denominated net sales we generate outside the U.S. when they are translated into U.S. dollars.

At the same time, these challenges are being partially offset by strong execution by our sales and manufacturing teams, continued demand in the commercial market, and a strong backlog as the Company moves into the second half of the year.

As the Company continues to monitor this situation, it is anticipating:

For the third quarter of 2022:

Net sales of $325 million to $345 million .

to . Adjusted gross profit margin of approximately 33.5%.

Adjusted SG&A expenses of approximately $83 million .

. Adjusted Interest & Other expenses of approximately $9 million .

. An adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 28%.

Fully diluted weighted average share count at the end of the third quarter of approximately 59.1 million shares.

For the full fiscal year 2022:

Net sales of $1.3 billion to $1.325 billion .

to . Adjusted gross profit margin of 34.5% to 35.0%.

Adjusted SG&A expenses of approximately $326 million .

. Adjusted Interest & Other expenses of approximately $32 million .

. An adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 28%.

Fully diluted weighted average share count at the end of the fiscal year of approximately 59.2 million shares.

Capital expenditures of approximately $30 million .

These estimates are subject to the risks and uncertainties referenced below in our Safe Harbor statement, including the risk that the currently reduced Russian exports of natural gas to Europe, or future further reductions, may materially impede our European manufacturing operations.

Fully diluted share count at the end of the second quarter of 2022 was 59.1 million shares. Guidance regarding fully diluted weighted average share count does not include the impact of any potential future share repurchases the Company may choose to execute.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Interface provides adjusted earnings per share, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income ("AOI"), adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted SG&A expenses, organic sales and organic sales growth, net debt, and adjusted EBITDA as additional information regarding its operating results in this press release. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with – or alternatives to – GAAP measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, and AOI exclude nora purchase accounting amortization, the Thailand plant closure inventory write-down, restructuring charges, asset impairment, severance and other charges. Adjusted EPS and adjusted net income also excludes the discontinuance of interest rate swaps and the loss associated with a warehouse fire. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin exclude nora purchase accounting amortization and the Thailand plant closure inventory write-down. Adjusted SG&A expenses exclude asset impairment, severance, and other charges. Organic sales and organic sales growth exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Net debt is total debt less cash on hand. Adjusted EBITDA is GAAP net income excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation amortization, restructuring charges, asset impairment, severance and other charges, nora purchase accounting amortization, the Thailand plant closure inventory write-down, and the loss associated with a warehouse fire. This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, which explains why Interface believes presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors, as well as any additional material purposes for which Interface uses these non-GAAP measures.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. We help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. Our mission, Climate Take Back™, invites you to join us as we commit to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, our nora brand at nora.com, our FLOR® brand at FLOR.com, and our Carbon Neutral Floors™ program at interface.com/carbonneutral. Learn more about our carbon negative products at interface.com/carbonnegative.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of

Operations Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) 7/3/2022

7/4/2021

7/3/2022

7/4/2021















Net Sales $ 346,605

$ 294,785

$ 634,607

$ 548,045 Cost of Sales 229,899

185,793

411,102

343,015 Gross Profit 116,706

108,992

223,505

205,030 Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 81,371

79,830

159,863

159,132 Restructuring Charges 810

(62)

1,697

(192) Operating Income 34,525

29,224

61,945

46,090 Interest Expense 7,190

7,289

14,040

14,545 Other Expense 1,394

617

1,564

1,332 Income Before Taxes 25,941

21,318

46,341

30,213 Income Tax Expense 9,123

5,807

16,230

7,764 Net Income $ 16,818

$ 15,511

$ 30,111

$ 22,449















Earnings Per Share – Basic $ 0.28

$ 0.26

$ 0.51

$ 0.38















Earnings Per Share – Diluted $ 0.28

$ 0.26

$ 0.51

$ 0.38















Common Shares Outstanding – Basic 59,368

59,041

59,308

58,885 Common Shares Outstanding – Diluted 59,368

59,041

59,308

58,885

















Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets





(In thousands) 7/3/2022

1/2/2022 Assets





Cash $ 91,653

$ 97,252 Accounts Receivable 174,023

171,676 Inventory 318,076

265,092 Other Current Assets 42,938

38,320 Total Current Assets 626,690

572,340 Property, Plant & Equipment 306,520

329,801 Operating Lease Right-of Use Asset 84,788

90,561 Goodwill and Intangible Assets 193,224

223,204 Other Assets 102,225

114,151 Total Assets $ 1,313,447

$ 1,330,057







Liabilities





Accounts Payable $ 92,578

$ 85,924 Accrued Liabilities 127,978

146,298 Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 14,152

14,588 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 14,651

15,002 Total Current Liabilities 249,359

261,812 Long-Term Debt 530,716

503,056 Operating Lease Liabilities 72,816

77,905 Other Long-Term Liabilities 113,179

123,886 Total Liabilities 966,070

966,659 Shareholders' Equity 347,377

363,398 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,313,447

$ 1,330,057

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands)

7/3/2022

7/4/2021

7/3/2022

7/4/2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net Income

$ 16,818

$ 15,511

$ 30,111

$ 22,449 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Cash Provided by

(Used in) Operating Activities:















Depreciation and Amortization

10,166

11,736

20,836

23,670 Stock Compensation Amortization

2,145

1,548

4,327

2,472 Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

1,271

1,441

2,613

2,862 Deferred Income Taxes and Other Non-Cash Items

4,745

827

8,941

1,057 Change in Working Capital















Accounts Receivable

(33,917)

(18,610)

(7,782)

(8,816) Inventories

(6,762)

(14,809)

(63,226)

(33,855) Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

(444)

1,022

(5,696)

(14,830) Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses

10,966

11,597

(2,832)

40,109 Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

4,988

10,263

(12,708)

35,118 INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Capital Expenditures

(4,346)

(6,898)

(9,127)

(12,112) Cash Used in Investing Activities

(4,346)

(6,898)

(9,127)

(12,112) FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Repayments of Long-term Debt

(34,953)

(26,557)

(79,682)

(56,796) Borrowing of Long-term Debt

60,877

20,000

109,377

38,000 Tax Withholding Payments for Share-Based Compensation

—

(14)

(398)

(193) Debt Issuance costs

—

—

—

(36) Repurchase of Common Stock

(5,582)

—

(5,582)

— Dividends Paid

(1,187)

(1,178)

(1,187)

(1,178) Finance Lease Payments

(531)

(589)

(1,010)

(1,116) Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

18,624

(8,338)

21,518

(21,319) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating, Investing and

Financing Activities

19,266

(4,973)

(317)

1,687 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

(3,701)

422

(5,282)

(2,368) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS















Net Change During the Period

15,565

(4,551)

(5,599)

(681) Balance at Beginning of Period

76,088

106,923

97,252

103,053 Balance at End of Period

$ 91,653

$ 102,372

$ 91,653

$ 102,372

Segment Results

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) 7/3/2022

7/4/2021

7/3/2022

7/4/2021 Net Sales













AMS $ 206,810

$ 156,665

$ 363,319

$ 283,632 EAAA 139,795

138,120

271,288

264,413 Consolidated Net Sales $ 346,605

$ 294,785

$ 634,607

$ 548,045















Segment AOI













AMS $ 28,389

$ 21,098

$ 49,527

$ 33,011 EAAA 10,131

9,960

19,635

17,971 Consolidated AOI $ 38,520

$ 31,058

$ 69,162

$ 50,982















* Note: Segment AOI includes allocation of corporate SG&A expenses









Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In millions, except per share amounts)



Second

Quarter 2022

Second

Quarter 2021





First Six

Months 2022

First Six

Months 2021



Net Sales as Reported

(GAAP) $ 346.6

$ 294.8





$ 634.6

$ 548.0



Impact of Changes in

Currency 15.5

—





23.4

—



Organic Sales * $ 362.1

$ 294.8





$ 658.0

$ 548.0





































Second Quarter 2022

Second Quarter 2021







Adjustments











Adjustments





Gross

Profit SG&A Operating

Income Pre-tax Tax

Effect Net

Income Diluted

EPS

Gross

Profit SG&A Operating

Income Pre-tax Tax

Effect Net

Income Diluted

EPS GAAP As Reported $ 116.7 $ 81.4 $ 34.5



$ 16.8 $ 0.28

$ 109.0 $ 79.8 $ 29.2



$ 15.5 $ 0.26 Non-GAAP Adjustments





























Purchase Accounting

Amortization 1.3 — 1.3 1.3 (0.4) 0.9 0.02

1.4 — 1.4 1.4 (0.4) 1.0 0.02 Thailand Plant Closure

Inventory Write-down 0.9 — 0.9 0.9 — 0.9 0.02

— — — — — — — Restructuring, Asset

Impairment, Severance

and Other Charges — (1.0) 1.8 1.8 0.0 1.8 0.03

— (0.5) 0.4 0.4 (0.1) 0.3 0.01 Warehouse Fire — — — — 0.0 — —

— — — (0.04) 0.01 (0.03) — Loss on Discontinuance of

Interest Rate Swaps — — — 0.9 (0.2) 0.7 0.01

— — — 1.0 (0.2) 0.8 0.01 Adjustments Subtotal * 2.2 (1.0) 4.0 4.9 (0.6) 4.3 0.07

1.4 (0.5) 1.8 2.8 (0.7) 2.1 0.04 Adjusted (non-GAAP) * $ 118.9 $ 80.4 $ 38.5



$ 21.1 $ 0.36

$ 110.4 $ 79.4 $ 31.1



$ 17.6 $ 0.30































* Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components



















First Six Months 2022

First Six Months 2021







Adjustments











Adjustments





Gross

Profit SG&A Operating

Income Pre-tax Tax

Effect Net

Income Diluted

EPS

Gross

Profit SG&A Operating

Income Pre-tax Tax

Effect Net

Income Diluted

EPS GAAP As Reported $ 223.5 $ 159.9 $ 61.9



$ 30.1 $ 0.51

$ 205.0 $ 159.1 $ 46.1



$ 22.4 $ 0.38 Non-GAAP Adjustments





























Purchase Accounting

Amortization 2.6 — 2.6 2.6 (0.8) 1.9 0.03

2.9 — 2.9 2.9 (0.8) 2.0 0.03 Thailand Plant Closure

Inventory Write-down 2.1 — 2.1 2.1 — 2.1 0.03

— — — — — — — Restructuring, Asset

Impairment, Severance

and Other Charges — (0.9) 2.6 2.6 0.0 2.6 0.04

— (2.2) 2.0 2.0 (0.4) 1.6 0.03 Warehouse Fire — — — — 0.0 — —

— — — (0.2) 0.04 (0.1) — Loss on Discontinuance of

Interest Rate Swaps — — — 1.8 (0.4) 1.4 0.02

— — — 2.1 (0.5) 1.6 0.03 Adjustments Subtotal * 4.7 (0.9) 7.2 9.0 (1.2) 7.8 0.13

2.9 (2.2) 4.9 6.8 (1.7) 5.1 0.09 Adjusted (non-GAAP) * $ 228.2 $ 159.0 $ 69.2



$ 37.9 $ 0.64

$ 207.9 $ 156.9 $ 51.0



$ 27.6 $ 0.47































* Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components

















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income ("AOI")

(In millions)



Second Quarter 2022

Second Quarter 2021



AMS

Segment EAAA

Segment Consolidated

*

AMS

Segment EAAA

Segment Consolidated *

GAAP Operating Income $ 28.4 $ 6.1 $ 34.5

$ 21.1 $ 8.1 $ 29.2

Non-GAAP Adjustments















Purchase Accounting Amortization — 1.3 1.3

— 1.4 1.4

Thailand Plant Closure Inventory Write-down — 0.9 0.9

— — —

Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and

Other Charges — 1.8 1.8

— 0.4 0.4

Adjustments Subtotal * — 4.0 4.0

— 1.8 1.8

AOI * $ 28.4 $ 10.1 $ 38.5

$ 21.1 $ 10.0 $ 31.1



















* Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components













First Six Months 2022

First Six Months 2021

AMS

Segment EAAA

Segment Consolidated

*

AMS

Segment EAAA

Segment Consolidated

* GAAP Operating Income $ 49.7 $ 12.3 $ 61.9

$ 32.7 $ 13.3 $ 46.1 Non-GAAP Adjustments













Purchase Accounting Amortization — 2.6 2.6

— 2.9 2.9 Thailand Plant Closure Inventory Write-down — 2.1 2.1

— — — Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and Other Charges (0.1) 2.7 2.6

0.3 1.8 2.0 Adjustments Subtotal * (0.1) 7.4 7.2

0.3 4.6 4.9 AOI * $ 49.5 $ 19.6 $ 69.2

$ 33.0 $ 18.0 $ 51.0















* Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components











Second

Quarter 2022

Second

Quarter 2021

First Six

Month 2022

First Six

Months 2021

Last Twelve

Months

(LTM) Ended

7/3/2022

Fiscal Year

2021

Net Income as Reported (GAAP) $ 16.8

$ 15.5

$ 30.1

$ 22.4

$ 62.9

$ 55.2

Income Tax Expense 9.1

5.8

16.2

7.8

25.9

17.4

Interest Expense (including debt issuance cost

amortization) 7.2

7.3

14.0

14.5

29.2

29.7

Depreciation and Amortization (excluding debt

issuance cost amortization) 9.7

11.3

20.0

22.7

41.6

44.3

Stock Compensation Amortization 2.1

1.5

4.3

2.5

7.3

5.5

Purchase Accounting Amortization 1.3

1.4

2.6

2.9

5.4

5.6

Thailand Plant Closure Inventory Write-down 0.9

—

2.1

—

2.1

—

Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and

Other Charges 1.8

0.4

2.6

2.0

12.4

11.8

Warehouse Fire Loss —

—

—

(0.2)

—

(0.2)

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization (AEBITDA)* $ 49.0

$ 43.2

$ 91.9

$ 74.7

$ 186.7

$ 169.4











































































































As of 7/3/22





















Total Debt $ 545.4





















Total Cash on Hand (91.7)





















Total Debt, Net of Cash on Hand (Net Debt) $ 453.7











































































7/3/2022





















Total Debt / LTM Net Income 8.7x





















Net Debt / LTM AEBITDA 2.4x









































































Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components





















The impacts of changes in foreign currency presented in the tables are calculated based on applying the prior year period's average foreign currency exchange rates to the current year period.

The Company believes that the above non-GAAP performance measures, which management uses in managing and evaluating the Company's business, may provide users of the Company's financial information with additional meaningful basis for comparing the Company's current results and results in a prior period, as these measures reflect factors that are unique to one period relative to the comparable period. However, these non‑GAAP performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Tax effects identified above (when applicable) are calculated using the statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the charge or income occurred.

