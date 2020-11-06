Interface Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, Inc. (Nasdaq: TILE), a worldwide commercial flooring company and global leader in sustainability, today announced results for the third quarter ended October 4, 2020.

Quarterly Highlights:

Strong liquidity of $378 million at quarter end comprised of $104 million in cash and $275 million of availability under the revolving credit facility

at quarter end comprised of in cash and of availability under the revolving credit facility Q3 2020 GAAP earnings per share of $0.10 ; Q3 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.28

; Q3 2020 adjusted earnings per share of Cash generated by operating activities of $65 million

Repaid $43 million of debt during the quarter

of debt during the quarter Launched world's first carbon negative carpet tile, measured cradle to gate

"During the third quarter, we intensified our focus on new product innovation, our customers and investing in initiatives to position Interface for long-term success, while remaining focused on the operational and financial levers within our control. Our operations teams have done an outstanding job of providing best-in-class service and ensuring safety, while flexing our cost structure to maintain healthy margins. We generated $65 million of cash from operations and repaid $43 million of debt during the quarter," commented Dan Hendrix, Chairman and CEO of Interface.

"Looking forward, we are encouraged by recent data points and positive trends in our end markets indicating early signs of stabilization. We reached an important sustainability milestone with the launch of our carbon negative carpet tile during the quarter and have been encouraged by early demand from our customers. We remain committed to product innovation and expanding our presence in a diversified group of end markets with strong growth potential," Mr. Hendrix concluded.

"We effectively controlled costs and closely managed our cash flow during this ongoing period of softened demand," added Bruce Hausmann, CFO of Interface. "Looking ahead, we expect the fourth quarter to track similarly to the third quarter. Encouragingly, third quarter orders were up 11% on a sequential basis compared with the previous quarter."

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Sales: Third quarter net sales were $279 million, down 20% versus $348 million in the prior year period. Declines in carpet tile were somewhat moderated by lesser declines in LVT and rubber.

Gross profit margin was 36.7% in the third quarter, a decrease of 280 basis points from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit margin was 37.2%, a decrease of 270 basis points over adjusted gross margin for the prior year period.

Third quarter SG&A expenses were $88 million, or 31.6% of net sales, compared to $93 million, or 26.8% of net sales in third quarter last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $75 million, or 27.1% of sales in third quarter 2020.

Operating Income: Third quarter operating income was $16 million, compared to operating income of $44 million in the prior year period. Third quarter 2020 adjusted operating income was $28 million versus adjusted operating income of $46 million in third quarter last year.

Net Income and EPS: On a GAAP basis, the company recorded net income of $6 million in the third quarter of 2020, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to third quarter 2019 GAAP net income of $26 million, or $0.45 per diluted share. Third quarter 2020 adjusted net income was $17 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, versus third quarter 2019 adjusted net income of $28 million, or $0.47 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA: In the third quarter of 2020, adjusted EBITDA was $37 million. This compares with adjusted EBITDA of $56 million in third quarter last year.

Cash and Debt: The company had cash on hand of $104 million and total debt of $580 million at October 4, 2020, compared to $81 million of cash and $596 million of total debt at the end of fiscal year 2019.

First Nine Months 2020 Financial Summary

Sales: For the first nine months of 2020, net sales were $826 million, down 18% versus $1 billion in the prior year period.

Gross profit margin was 38.0% in the first nine months of 2020, a decrease of 140 basis points from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit margin was 38.5%, a decrease of 130 basis points from adjusted gross margin for the prior year period.

SG&A expenses for the first nine months of 2020 were $256 million, or 31.0% of sales, compared to $291 million, or 29.0% of sales in the prior year period. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $233 million, or 28.2% of sales for the first nine months of 2020.

Operating Income or Loss: For the first nine months of 2020, operating loss was $60 million. Adjusted operating income was $85 million for the first nine months of 2020. These figures compare with operating income of $103 million and adjusted operating income of $108 million during the first nine months of 2019.

Net Income and EPS: On a GAAP basis, the company recorded a net loss in the first nine months of 2020 of $92 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $63 million, or $1.06 per diluted share in the first nine months of 2019. Adjusted net income in the first nine months of 2020 was $51 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, versus adjusted net income of $67 million, or $1.13 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA: In the first nine months of 2020, adjusted EBITDA was $108 million. This compares with adjusted EBITDA of $144 million in the prior year period.

Outlook

Given the continued disruption of the global economy due to COVID-19, and the significant level of uncertainty created by the global pandemic, Interface is not providing fiscal year 2020 guidance.

The company has implemented several cost-reducing initiatives to align with reduced customer demand and anticipates full-year 2020 adjusted SG&A expenses of approximately $310 million. In addition, the company has moderated its capital spending plans and currently anticipates capital expenditures of $60 million for the full year 2020.

Cost Reclassifications

As previously reported in the 2019 year-end earnings release, the company has reclassified and standardized cost categories globally as part of the implementation of a global financial consolidation system and the integration of nora®. The company determined that this change better reflects how management views and operates the business. This change results in the reclassification of certain expenses between Cost of Sales and Selling, General & Administrative expenses. Starting in the first quarter of 2020, the reclassifications are presented retrospectively to make all periods comparable.

The following table summarizes the quarterly reclassifications:

(In thousands) 2019

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FYE 2019 Cost of Sales as reported in 2019 $ 182,290



$ 218,917



$ 212,590



$ 203,778



$ 817,575

2019 Cost of Sales as reported in 2020 181,166



216,777



210,608



201,511



810,062

Reclassification (1,124)



(2,140)



(1,982)



(2,267)



(7,513)





















2019 SG&A Expense as reported in 2019 99,011



95,698



91,414



95,481



381,604

2019 SG&A Expense as reported in 2020 100,135



97,838



93,396



97,748



389,117

Reclassification 1,124



2,140



1,982



2,267



7,513





















Net Impact to Operating Income $ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



Webcast and Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call on November 6, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its third quarter 2020 results. The conference call will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet.

Listeners may access the conference call live over the Internet at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2628525/EE9EF59F9B84C7455D81DF831522F451, or through the company's website at: https://investors.interface.com.

The archived version of the webcast will be available at these sites for one year beginning shortly after the call ends.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Interface provides adjusted earnings per share, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted SG&A expenses, organic sales and organic sales growth, net debt, and adjusted EBITDA as additional information regarding its operating results in this press release. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with – or alternatives to – GAAP measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, and adjusted operating income exclude nora purchase accounting amortization, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, changes in equity award forfeiture accounting, restructuring charges, asset impairment, severance and other charges and an SEC settlement fine. Adjusted EPS and adjusted net income also exclude the loss associated with a warehouse fire. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin exclude nora purchase accounting amortization. Adjusted SG&A expenses exclude changes in equity award forfeiture accounting, severance, asset impairment and other charges and an SEC settlement fine. Organic sales and organic sales growth exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Net debt is total debt less cash on hand. Adjusted EBITDA is GAAP net income excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation amortization, goodwill and intangible asset impairment, restructuring charges, asset impairment, severance and other charges, and nora purchase accounting amortization, an SEC settlement fine and the loss associated with a warehouse fire. This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, which explains why Interface believes presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors, as well as any additional material purposes for which Interface uses these non-GAAP measures.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. We help our customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. Our mission, Climate Take Back™, invites you to join us as we commit to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.

Learn more about Interface at interface.com and blog.interface.com, our nora brand at nora.com, our FLOR® brand at FLOR.com, and our Carbon Neutral Floors™ program at interface.com/carbonneutral.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

- TABLES FOLLOW -

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) 10/4/20

9/29/19

10/4/20

9/29/19















Net Sales $ 278,642



$ 348,352



$ 826,315



$ 1,003,547

Cost of Sales 176,480



210,608



512,548



608,551

Gross Profit 102,162



137,744



313,767



394,996

Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 88,161



93,396



255,902



291,369

Restructuring Charges (1,881)



672



(3,156)



672

Goodwill and Intangible Asset Impairment Charge —



—



121,258



—

Operating Income (Loss) 15,882



43,676



(60,237)



102,955

Interest Expense 5,426



6,577



16,021



20,180

Other Expense 2,921



1,015



9,551



2,333

Income (Loss) Before Taxes 7,535



36,084



(85,809)



80,442

Income Tax Expense 1,622



9,874



5,736



17,674

Net Income (Loss) $ 5,913



$ 26,210



$ (91,545)



$ 62,768

















Earnings (Loss) Per Share – Basic $ 0.10



$ 0.45



$ (1.56)



$ 1.06

















Earnings (Loss) Per Share – Diluted $ 0.10



$ 0.45



$ (1.56)



$ 1.06

















Common Shares Outstanding – Basic 58,592



58,433



58,507



59,117

Common Shares Outstanding – Diluted 58,592



58,434



58,507



59,122



Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets





(In thousands) 10/4/2020

12/29/19 Assets





Cash $ 103,719



$ 81,301

Accounts Receivable 132,592



177,482

Inventory 247,494



253,584

Other Current Assets 31,241



35,768

Total Current Assets 515,046



548,135

Property, Plant & Equipment 346,592



324,585

Operating Lease Right-of Use Asset 99,815



107,044

Goodwill and Intangible Assets 240,118



346,474

Other Assets 104,204



96,811

Total Assets $ 1,305,775



$ 1,423,049









Liabilities





Accounts Payable $ 63,781



$ 75,687

Accrued Liabilities 135,772



140,652

Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 14,015



15,914

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 31,239



31,022

Total Current Liabilities 244,807



263,275

Long-Term Debt 548,827



565,178

Operating Lease Liabilities 87,276



91,829

Other Long-Term Liabilities 137,845



134,565

Total Liabilities 1,018,755



1,054,847

Shareholders' Equity 287,020



368,202

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,305,775



$ 1,423,049



Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands) 10/4/20

9/29/19

10/4/20

9/29/19 OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Cash Provided by Operating Activities:













Net Income/(Loss) $ 5,913



$ 26,210



$ (91,545)



$ 62,768

Depreciation and Amortization 11,732



10,880



33,480



33,578

Stock Compensation Amortization/(Benefit) 800



1,660



(1,416)



6,494

Goodwill and Intangible Asset Impairment Charge —



—



121,258



—

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets 1,399



1,329



4,030



4,581

Deferred Income Taxes and Other Non-Cash Items (3,074)



(229)



(20,438)



(11,806)

Change in Working Capital













Accounts Receivable 9,912



3,709



47,572



(928)

Inventories 21,995



1,540



13,203



(11,809)

Prepaids and Other Current Assets 7,814



1,725



8,819



(4,481)

Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses 8,350



22,646



(17,695)



11,507

Cash Provided by Operating Activities 64,841



69,470



97,268



89,904

INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Capital Expenditures (11,219)



(18,955)



(46,884)



(53,881)

Other (154)



52

(183)



85

Cash Used in Investing Activities (11,373)



(18,903)



(47,067)



(53,796)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Repayments of Long-term Debt (66,243)



(48,746)



(114,022)



(65,416)

Borrowing of Long-term Debt 23,000



6,000



93,000



76,000

Tax Withholding Payments for Share-Based Compensation (17)



(14)



(1,505)



(3,278)

Proceeds from Issuance of Common Stock —



—



93



60

Debt Issuance Costs (1,519)



—



(1,519)



—

Dividends Paid (586)



(3,798)



(4,978)



(11,561)

Repurchase of Common Stock —



—



—



(25,154)

Finance Lease Payments (442)



(808)



(1,252)



(808)

Cash Used in Financing Activities (45,807)



(47,366)



(30,183)



(30,157)

Net Cash Provided by Operating, Investing and Financing Activities 7,661



3,201



20,018



5,951

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 4,214



(2,245)



2,400



(1,728)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS













Net Change During the Period $ 11,875



$ 956



$ 22,418



$ 4,223

Balance at Beginning of Period 91,844



84,256



81,301



80,989

Balance at End of Period $ 103,719



$ 85,212



$ 103,719



$ 85,212



Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except per share amounts)



Third Quarter

2020

Third Quarter

2019

First Nine

Months 2020

First Nine

Months 2019



Net Sales as Reported (GAAP) $ 278.6



$ 348.4



$ 826.3



$ 1,003.5





Impact of Changes in Currency (5.6)



—



1.9



—





Organic Sales* $ 273.1



$ 348.4



$ 828.2



$ 1,003.5



































































Third Quarter 2020

Third Quarter 2019







Adjustments









Adjustments





Gross

Profit SG&A Operating

Income Pre-tax Tax

Effect Net

Income Diluted

EPS

Gross

Profit Operating

Income Pre-tax Tax

Effect Net

Income Diluted

EPS GAAP As Reported $ 102.2

$ 88.2

$ 15.9





$ 5.9

$ 0.10



$ 137.7

$ 43.7





$ 26.2

$ 0.45

Non-GAAP Adjustments



























Purchase Accounting Amortization 1.4

—

1.4

1.4

(0.4)

1.0

0.02



1.3

1.3

1.3

(0.4)

0.9

0.02

Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and Other Charges —

(7.7)

5.8

5.8

(1.2)

4.6

0.08



—

0.7

0.7

(0.1)

0.5

0.01

SEC Fine —

(5.0)

5.0

5.0

—

5.0

0.09



—

—

—

—

—

—

Adjustments Subtotal* 1.4

(12.7)

12.2

12.2

(1.6)

10.6

0.18



1.3

2.0

2.0

(0.5)

1.5

0.03

Adjusted (non-GAAP)* $ 103.6

$ 75.5

$ 28.1





$ 16.5

$ 0.28



$ 139.1

$ 45.7





$ 27.7

$ 0.47

































First Nine Months 2020

First Nine Months 2019







Adjustments









Adjustments





Gross

Profit SG&A Operating

Income Pre-tax Tax

Effect Net

Income Diluted

EPS

Gross

Profit Operating

Income Pre-tax Tax

Effect Net

Income Diluted

EPS GAAP As Reported $ 313.8

$ 255.9

$ (60.2)





$ (91.5)

$ (1.56)



$ 395.0

$ 103.0





$ 62.8

$ 1.06

Non-GAAP Adjustments



























Purchase Accounting Amortization 4.0

—

4.0

4.0

(1.2)

2.8

0.05



4.6

4.6

4.6

(1.3)

3.2

0.06

Goodwill and Intangible Asset Impairment —

—

121.3

121.3

(1.5)

119.8

2.05



—

—

—

—

—

—

Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and Other Charges —

(16.6)

13.5

13.5

(2.7)

10.8

0.18



—

0.7

0.7

(0.1)

0.5

0.01

Change in Equity Award Forfeiture Accounting —

(1.4)

1.4

1.4

(0.3)

1.1

0.02



—

—

—

—

—

—

Warehouse Fire Loss —

—

—

4.2

(1.0)

3.2

0.05



—

—

—

—

—

—

SEC Fine —

(5.0)

5.0

5.0

—

5.0

0.09



—

—

—

—

—

—

Adjustments Subtotal* 4.0

(23.0)

145.2

149.3

(6.6)

142.7

2.44



4.6

5.3

5.3

(1.5)

3.8

0.06

Adjusted (non-GAAP)* $ 317.8

$ 232.9

$ 84.9





$ 51.2

$ 0.88



$ 399.6

$ 108.2





$ 66.5

$ 1.13































* Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components































































































Third Quarter

2020

Third

Quarter 2019

First Nine

Months 2020

First Nine

Months 2019

Net Income (Loss) as Reported (GAAP) $ 5.9



$ 26.2



$ (91.5)



$ 62.8



Income Tax Expense 1.6



9.9



5.7



17.7



Interest Expense 5.4



6.6



16.0



20.2



Depreciation and Amortization (excluding debt issuance cost amortization) 10.9



10.1



31.8



31.4



Stock Compensation Amortization (Benefit) 0.8



1.7



(1.4)



6.5



Purchase Accounting Amortization 1.4



1.3



4.0



4.6



Goodwill and Intangible Asset Impairment —



—



121.3



—



Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and Other Charges 5.8



0.7



13.5



0.7



Warehouse Fire Loss —



—



4.2



—



SEC Fine 5.0



—



5.0



—



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (AEBITDA)* $ 36.9



$ 56.4



$ 108.5



$ 143.7









































Last Twelve

Months (LTM)

Ended

10/4/20

Fiscal Year

2019









Net Income (Loss) as Reported (GAAP) $ (75.1)



$ 79.2











Income Tax Expense 10.7



22.6











Interest Expense 21.5



25.7











Depreciation and Amortization (excluding debt issuance cost amortization) 42.4



42.0











Stock Compensation Amortization 0.8



8.7











Purchase Accounting Amortization 5.4



5.9











Goodwill and Intangible Asset Impairment 121.3



—











Restructuring, Asset Impairment, Severance and Other Charges 25.7



12.9











Warehouse Fire Loss 4.2



—











SEC Fine 5.0



—











Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (AEBITDA)* $ 161.8



$ 197.0

















































As of 10/4/20













Total Debt $ 580.1















Total Cash on Hand (103.7)















Total Debt, Net of Cash on Hand (Net Debt) $ 476.3





















































10/4/2020













Total Debt / LTM Net Income (Loss) (7.7x)













Net Debt / LTM AEBITDA 2.9x

















































Note: Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components









* Historical AEBITDA figures have been updated to reflect a change in depreciation and amortization values used to calculate AEBITDA.

The impacts of changes in foreign currency presented in the tables are calculated based on applying the prior year period's average foreign currency exchange rates to the current year period.

The Company believes that the above non-GAAP performance measures, which management uses in managing and evaluating the Company's business, may provide users of the Company's financial information with additional meaningful basis for comparing the Company's current results and results in a prior period, as these measures reflect factors that are unique to one period relative to the comparable period. However, these non–GAAP performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Tax effects identified above (when applicable) are calculated using the statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the charge or income occurred.

SOURCE Interface, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.interfaceglobal.com

