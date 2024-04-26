Interfuse Adds New Features to its Knowledge Base

MADISON, Wis., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to provide the best service possible, enterprise developer Interfuse, has added several important improvements to its Knowledge Base application. Within this update, new pages accessible in the Knowledge Base include Recently Added, Recently Updated, Trending, Popular This Month, Most Accessed, Most In-Depth, Least Documented and Undocumented topic lists. There are numerous reasons and benefits of adding accessible data like this to the site, but the most pertinent reason for the inclusion is to provide detailed information to end users that are contributing to the platform.

Screenshot of the Interfuse Knowledge Base

With this data, end users can easily find topics that they can elaborate on. An example of this is by accessing the Popular This Month list. After conducting a bit of research, it is possible to conclude that "Office Furniture" is a popular topic, however its sub-topics are vaguely covered and are a good subject to elaborate on. A second example of how this data can be utilized is to click through to the Least Documented list. Here it is immediately obvious that a large topic "Web Developer" is barely covered. The end user can then click to edit the page and provide what information they know about what a Web Developer is.

It could be suggested that these additions to the Knowledge Base will be paramount in the application's success to fully document the nearly limitless number of topics at its disposal. Interfuse is dedicated to continuing to provide enhanced functionality to the Knowledge Base in order to ensure its long-term success. Additional updates to this web-based software are expected over the coming months.

SOURCE Interfuse LLC.