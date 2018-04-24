InterGlobe Technologies Establishes 1st Global Delivery Center in Bogota, Colombia; 15th Globally

The planned investment establishes IGT in Latin America with near-shore sourcing capabilities in local time zones for the U.S. and LATAM market. An industry leader with over 10,000+ travel experts, IGT is part of InterGlobe Enterprises, with its headquarters in Gurgaon, India. IGT's strategic investment takes into account Bogota's reputation as one of the fastest growing outsourcing hubs in LATAM, the time zone advantages and availability of a skilled multi-lingual workforce, to successfully cater to industry needs.

Vipul Doshi, CEO, IGT said, "The launch of the IGT Bogota delivery center was a very logical extension of our global network to meet current and future delivery and service capabilities for our clients. Europe and LATAM are key regions to our business; we serve some of the largest airlines and travel companies here, and our decision to increase investment is to provide more transformational efficiencies and near-shore options to our clients. It's an exciting new chapter for IGT."

InterGlobe Technologies focused efforts have centered on elevating its global credentials with key market expansions. The Bogota delivery center launch follows closely IGT's Bucharest center launch in 2017 driving significant efficiencies of scale. IGT also recently was ranked 'Leader' for Customer Experience in Travel, Transport & Hospitality by the NelsonHall NEAT report 2018.

About InterGlobe Technologies

InterGlobe Technologies (IGT) is a leading provider of integrated IT-BPM and Digital services and solutions for the global travel industry. The company offers integrated IT-BPM, RPA, Application Development and Maintenance‚ Digital Contact Center, Back Office Services and Frameworks for the travel industry. IGT is part of InterGlobe Enterprises Limited, with worldwide presence across 5 continents and 10,000+ travel experts.

