InterGlobe Technologies Recognized a 'Leader' in NelsonHall NEAT Report for CX Services in Travel, Transport & Hospitality 2018

The NelsonHall NEAT report identified IGT as a Leader in the Overall market segment, as shown in the NEAT graph. This market segment reflects IGT's comprehensive ability to meet future client requirements as well as delivering immediate benefits to CX services clients in the travel industry. The NEAT report marks IGT as a 'Leader' in the following:

'Cost Optimization'

'CX Improvement'

'Revenue Generation'

Ivan Kotzev, CX Services lead research analyst at NelsonHall, said, "IGT's proprietary suite of domain-specific platforms and frameworks for automation, analytics, and omnichannel showcases a deep expertise in CX in the travel and hospitality industries. The company's continuous investments in automation technology and emerging digital channels are well suited to address the dynamic market changes, bringing travelers' end-to-end CX to the forefront."

Vipul Doshi, CEO, IGT said, "It's an honor to be recognized by NelsonHall as a Leader for our BPM CX capabilities and its impact on revenue, cost and experience - the benchmarks of customer service. The industry recognition is testament to our global focus on client-centricity and our ability to consistently provide the best, through development of new-age digital services & solutions like RPA, AI and analytics under-pinned by our deep domain expertise."

IGT aims to take on a leadership role in reshaping the travel industry with innovative technology solutions focused on digital, omnichannel and robotics for a seamless and connected travel experience. In 2017, IGT led its most innovative lineup with digital services and solutions suite which include Chatbots, Speech analytics, Digital Contact Center solutions, mTAF (Mobile test automation) among others. IGT Digital Contact Center solutions help travel clients to realize seamless customer experience, by unifying analytics, platforms and processes across BPM and digital.

IGT's growing presence with the launch of Global Delivery Centers in LATAM and Europe demonstrate scalability and an ever-expanding global client base delivering transformative CX solutions for the travel industry.



About InterGlobe Technologies

InterGlobe Technologies (IGT) is a global provider of IT, BPM and digital Solutions and services to the travel industry. IGT is committed to delivering innovation and business excellence across the entire spectrum of the travel and hospitality domain. The company offers integrated IT-BPM, RPA, application development and maintenance‚ digital contact center, back office services and solution frameworks to the travel industry worldwide. IGT is part of InterGlobe Enterprises Limited and employs over 10,000 travel experts worldwide across 5 continents.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that help them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

