InterGlobix and DE-CIX announce Strategic Partnership in North America, Europe, Middle East and India

As part of this agreement, InterGlobix and DE-CIX will collaborate together on business development and strategic growth areas for DE-CIX. InterGlobix will provide strategic business development support for the growth and expansion of the DE-CIX Internet Exchanges in North America (Dallas and New York), India (Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata), as well as the DE-CIX hubs in Europe (Madrid and Marseille) and the Middle East (Istanbul and Dubai).

"With 18 IXs around the world deployed in 10 countries, DE-CIX the world's leading IX operator. DE-CIX has not only expanded its geographic presence globally but also launched innovative services such as DirectCLOUD, DirectROUTES and GlobePEER and GlobePEER remote and facilitated the development of new Interconnection hubs where subsea cables land. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to contributing towards DE-CIX's internationally," said Vinay Nagpal, President of InterGlobix and Executive Director of IEIC.

"Ever since its inception, DE-CIX has been motivated by the ambition to improve the quality of the Internet and access to information around the globe, and to grow new markets. InterGlobix is on the forefront of Internet infrastructure and leading the convergence of data centers, subsea and terrestrial fiber. We look forward to our partnership with InterGlobix and working together in various strategic areas of growth for DE-CIX globally," said Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International.

About InterGlobix:

InterGlobix LLC is a global consulting company focused on the convergence of datacenters, terrestrial and subsea fiber. InterGlobix offers strategic business consulting and marketing solutions for datacenter and the connectivity industry worldwide. InterGlobix also owns InterGlobix Magazine, industry's first and only global magazine of its kind focused on Datacenters, Connectivity, Luxury and Lifestyle. Visit InterGlobix at www.interglobix.com and www.interglobixmagazine.com or follow on Twitter @InterGlobix @InterGlobixMag

About DE-CIX:

DE-CIX - the world's leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator - provides premium interconnection services and runs a range of carrier and data center-neutral IXs globally. Founded in 1995, DE-CIX serves more than 1700 carriers, ISPs and content networks from 100+ countries, including all leading international players in various metro markets in Europe, the Middle East, India and North America. With 7.1+ Terabits per second of peak traffic, DE-CIX Frankfurt is the world's leading Internet Exchange. For more information, please visit www.de-cix.net

