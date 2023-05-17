InterGlobix President and Digital Infrastructure Industry Leader, Vinay Nagpal, Named to SMU Advisory Board

Nagpal joins other industry luminaries in continuing to develop the world's first-ever M.S. in Datacenter Systems Engineering degree

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. and DALLAS, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InterGlobix LLC, a global consulting, advisory, and media company focused on the convergence of datacenters, terrestrial and subsea fiber, and Southern Methodist University (SMU) Lyle School of Engineering, announced today at International Telecoms Week (ITW) 2023 that Vinay Nagpal has been named to the SMU Advisory Board of the M.S. in Datacenter Systems Engineering program.

As the world's first program of its kind, the M.S. in Datacenter Systems Engineering degree program was developed for professionals who are actively employed in or seek to enter the field of digital infrastructure, including data management and mining, computer networking, virtualization, and security.

The advisory board, made up of industry leaders and executives, is an important part of the success of the program. Designed to respond to the emerging needs of this fast-growing field, the advisory board works with the university to help ensure the curriculum is preparing students with the skill sets and working knowledge they need to become leaders in data center systems engineering. The board also provides students with the chance to connect with and immerse themselves in the wider industry through guest lectures, networking events, internships, and job opportunities.

"The program provides students with end-to-end knowledge for datacenter inception, architecture, implementation, and management. Part of ensuring students are prepared to face and adapt to advances in related things like virtualization, networks, and security comes from the significant input from existing professionals who understand first-hand the highly specialized skills required to address the needs of this industry," said Klyne Smith, co-director of the SMU M.S. in Datacenter Systems Engineering. "We're thrilled to have Vinay bring his vast experience in datacenters and connectivity to the table to help keep the program relevant as the industry evolves."

"Datacenters are the cornerstone of digital infrastructure that fuels digital transformation, connectivity developments, smart technologies, and a lot more," said Vinay Nagpal, President of InterGlobix. "If we want our industry to keep growing—and, more importantly, continue to meet the shifting and demanding needs of our society and the digital economy—we must be proactive about investing in our future. Empowering and supporting the leaders of tomorrow is a big part of that, and I'm really grateful to have the opportunity to collaborate with the board and promote the program on a global platform."

Nagpal joins fifteen other industry leaders on the current advisory board:

Eddie Schutter (Chair of the Board and CTO of Switch)

(Chair of the Board and CTO of Switch) Chris Crosby (Chair of the Board and CEO of Compass Datacenters)

(Chair of the Board and CEO of Compass Datacenters) Don Beaty (CEO of DLB Associates)

(CEO of DLB Associates) Christian Belady (Vice President of Microsoft Corporation)

Peter Gross (Managing Partner of PMG Associates)

(Managing Partner of PMG Associates) Larry J. Guillory (Principal Managing Partner of Talent Conexus)

(Principal Managing Partner of Talent Conexus) Michael H. Hites (CIO of Southern Methodist University )

(CIO of ) Michael Manos (CTO of Dunn & Bradstreet)

(CTO of Dunn & Bradstreet) Nancy Novak (CIO of Compass Datacenters)

(CIO of Compass Datacenters) Yang Peng (CEO of UR Inc.)

(CEO of UR Inc.) Wendi Runyon (Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Schneider Electric)

(Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Schneider Electric) Jim Sargent (GM of Professional Services at Micro Focus)

(GM of Professional Services at Micro Focus) Andrew Schapp (CEO of Aligned)

(CEO of Aligned) Michael Sullivan (President and Owner of Health Career Services)

(President and Owner of Health Career Services) Gary Wojtaszek (CEO of REIT).

ABOUT VINAY NAGPAL

Vinay Nagpal has twenty-eight years of global experience in the digital infrastructure industry. Previously, he has worked in leadership roles at Digital Realty, DuPont Fabros Technology, Tata Communications, Verizon, MCI, Digex, UUNET, and others across the US, Canada, London, Singapore, Australia, and India. As the President of InterGlobix LLC, he runs the consulting and advisory business for the company and is the advisor and publisher of InterGlobix Magazine. Nagpal's other active roles include Chairman of NVTC Data Center and Cloud Community of Interest, Co-Founder and Member of QTS Richmond NAP, Founding Member & Executive Director of IEIC, Subsea EMEA Advisory Board, and NVTC's Executive Circle. He has also held strategic advisory roles for CEOs of digital infrastructure companies, including DE-CIX, GPX India Pvt. Ltd., RTI Cables, Yotta Infrastructure, and others.

ABOUT INTERGLOBIX LLC

InterGlobix LLC is a global consulting and advisory company focused on the convergence of data centers, terrestrial and subsea fiber. InterGlobix offers strategic business consulting and marketing solutions for the data center and connectivity industry worldwide. InterGlobix also owns InterGlobix Magazine, the industry's first and only global magazine of its kind focused on the digital infrastructure industry. Visit InterGlobix at: www.interglobix.com and www.interglobixmagazine.com

ABOUT THE SMU M.S. IN DATACENTER SYSTEMS ENGINEERING

The M.S. in Datacenter Systems Engineering at Southern Methodist University's Lyle School of Engineering in Dallas, TX is the first program designed to create leaders in the critical field of digital infrastructure. Developed with significant input from existing industry leaders and guided by an advisory board of executives from industry-leading corporations, this program approaches digital infrastructure with both depth and breadth of knowledge and lived experience by incorporating courses from five different engineering departments. These engineering subdisciplines include electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, computer science, operations research and engineering management, and civil and environmental engineering. This 10-course program can be completed either on campus or 100 percent remote and offers students the opportunity to gain skills and working knowledge of crucial digital infrastructure situations like managing data and extracting useful information; computer networking; digitalization and virtualization; enhancing facility and data security; and designing and maintaining datacenter and mission-critical subsystems.

