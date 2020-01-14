Interim HealthCare Inc. Names 2019 Therapist of the Year

SUNRISE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation's leading franchise network of owners providing homecare, senior care, hospice and healthcare staffing services, today announced Minda Papson, occupational therapist, as the 2019 Therapist of the Year. Minda has been with Interim HealthCare of Lafayette, Colorado for six years.

This honor is given to an individual who embodies Interim HealthCare's core values of integrity, compassion and customer focus. Physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists, physical therapy assistants and certified occupational therapy assistants were all eligible to receive the award.

"Minda's interactions with patients, caregivers and colleagues exude the highest level of professionalism," said Patrick Naylor, MSPT, MBA-HA, and Minda's clinical manager. "The respect she has for both her patients and teammates, as well as her optimistic attitude, permeates through everything she does."

As their advocate, Minda consistently goes above and beyond for patients to ensure they get the best care. In addition to working a full-time patient schedule, Minda participates in fall prevention events at community centers where she provides balance screenings and tips for seniors at risk for falling.

"I'm honored to be named as the 2019 Therapist of the Year," said Minda. "I'm grateful that my profession allows me to impact so many lives in this community. For me, being an occupational therapist is more than a job, it's a calling. It's an environment where I can do what I love – giving back to my community and ensuring that our vulnerable population is well cared for."

For more information about working with Interim HealthCare, please visit https://www.interimhealthcare.com/careers/.

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc., founded in 1966, is a leading national franchisor of home care, hospice and healthcare staffing. It is part of Caring Brands International, which also includes UK-based Bluebird Care and Australia-based Just Better Care, both well-known franchise brands in their countries. With more than 530 franchise locations in seven countries, Caring Brands International is a global health care leader.



Interim HealthCare in the United States is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards that improve the delivery of service. Franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to 190,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com .

SOURCE Interim HealthCare Inc.

Related Links

https://www.interimhealthcare.com

