Interim Report January 1 - March 31, 2018

THREE MONTHS (JANUARY-MARCH 2018)

Net sales SEK 116.3 M (126.8), of which revenues from RayStation/RayCare SEK 104.2 M (112.3)

(126.8), of which revenues from RayStation/RayCare (112.3) Profit after tax SEK 11.8 M (26.3), and earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 0.34 (0.77)

(26.3), and earnings per share before/after dilution (0.77) Operating profit SEK 14.1 M (33.5)

(33.5) Cash flow for the period SEK 12.3 M (neg: 3.0)

(neg: 3.0) Order intake excl. service agreements SEK 106.6 M (104.9), of which RayStation/RayCare SEK 97.4 M (93.8)

(104.9), of which RayStation/RayCare (93.8) At the end of the period, the order backlog excl. service agreements for RayStation/RayCare was SEK 58.5 M (58.1)

CHANGES TO ACCOUNTING POLICIES

IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers applies as of January 1, 2018 , which has reduced the company's license revenue from RayStation by 12.5 percent during the first quarter 2018 compared with previous accounting policy (IAS 18), see Notes 1-2. The changed accounting policies also have a negative impact on net sales and earnings in the last 12-months period.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER

RayStation was selected by several leading cancer centers, including Georgia Proton Treatment Center and Mission Hospital – SECU Cancer Center in the US, CHU de Québec-Université Laval in Canada , and Universitätsmedizin Rostock and Klinikum rechts der Isar der TU München in Germany.

, and Universitätsmedizin Rostock and Klinikum rechts der Isar der TU München in Germany. RaySearch entered into a strategic partnership with MD Anderson with intention of improving radiation therapy.

In March 2018 , 200,000 Class A shares were converted to Class B at the request of a shareholder.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

RayStation has been selected as the treatment planning system for the two proton and carbon ion therapy centers, Heidelberg Ion Beam Therapy Center (HIT) and Marburg Ion Beam Therapy Center ( MIT ), in Germany.

), in Germany. RaySearch has entered into a long-term collaborative agreement for RayCare with Heidelberg University Hospital in Germany.

The information contained in the interim report is such that RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on May 9, 2018 at 7:45 a.m. CET.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Johan Löf, President and CEO

Tel: +46-8-510-530-00

E-mail: johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Peter Thysell, CFO

Tel: +46-70-661-05-59

E-mail: peter.thysell@raysearchlabs.com

ABOUT RAYSEARCH

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops advanced software solutions for improved radiation therapy of cancer. The company develops and markets the RayStation treatment planning system to clinics all over the world and distributes the products through licensing agreements with leading medical technology companies. The company is also developing the next-generation oncology information system, RayCare, which was launched in December 2017 and comprises a new product area for RaySearch. RaySearch's software is currently used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com.

