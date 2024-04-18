Interim report Q1, 2024: Strong growth in APAC and solid margins
First quarter
- Sales of SEK 841 (854) million, a flat growth in local currencies and a decrease of 2% in SEK.
- Sales per region, in local currencies was +19% in APAC, -2% in EMEA and -14% in Americas.
- Sales per business area, in local currencies was +12% in Consumables, +8% in Technologies and -12% in Genetics.
- Gross margin increased to 57.1% (56.8).
- Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 272 (262) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 32.4% (30.6).
- Operating cash flow increased to SEK 198 million (160).
- Net income was SEK 115 (99) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.85 (0.74).
- The product area Genomics was previously reported in Consumables business area but is now part of Genetic Services business area, renamed to Genetics business area.
Bronwyn Brophy O´Connor, CEO
Contact:
Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21
