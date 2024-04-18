Interim report Q1, 2024: Strong growth in APAC and solid margins

Vitrolife AB (publ)

Apr 18, 2024, 02:55 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

First quarter 

  • Sales of SEK 841 (854) million, a flat growth in local currencies and a decrease of 2% in SEK.
  • Sales per region, in local currencies was +19% in APAC, -2% in EMEA and -14% in Americas.
  • Sales per business area, in local currencies was +12% in Consumables, +8% in Technologies and -12% in Genetics.
  • Gross margin increased to 57.1% (56.8).
  • Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 272 (262) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 32.4% (30.6).
  • Operating cash flow increased to SEK 198 million (160).
  • Net income was SEK 115 (99) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.85 (0.74).
  • The product area Genomics was previously reported in Consumables business area but is now part of Genetic Services business area, renamed to Genetics business area.

VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Bronwyn Brophy O´Connor, CEO

This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 18-04-2024 08:00 CET.

Contact: 
Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/interim-report-q1--2024--strong-growth-in-apac-and-solid-margins,c3963367

