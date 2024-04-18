Interim report Q1, 2024: Strong growth in APAC and solid margins

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

First quarter

Sales of SEK 841 (854) million, a flat growth in local currencies and a decrease of 2% in SEK.

(854) million, a flat growth in local currencies and a decrease of 2% in SEK. Sales per region, in local currencies was +19% in APAC, -2% in EMEA and -14% in Americas.

Sales per business area, in local currencies was +12% in Consumables, +8% in Technologies and -12% in Genetics.

Gross margin increased to 57.1% (56.8).

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 272 (262) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 32.4% (30.6).

(262) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 32.4% (30.6). Operating cash flow increased to SEK 198 million (160).

(160). Net income was SEK 115 (99) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.85 (0.74).

(99) million, resulting in earnings per share of (0.74). The product area Genomics was previously reported in Consumables business area but is now part of Genetic Services business area, renamed to Genetics business area.

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Bronwyn Brophy O´Connor, CEO

This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 18-04-2024 08:00 CET.

Contact:

Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/3963367/2740767.pdf Interim report Q1, 2024

