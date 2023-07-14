Interim report Q2, 2023: Strong growth in APAC - Vitrolife AB (publ)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter

Sales of SEK 905 (829) million, an increase of 9%, or 10% excluding discontinued business. In local currencies the growth was 3% and excluding discontinued business 4%.

(829) million, an increase of 9%, or 10% excluding discontinued business. In local currencies the growth was 3% and excluding discontinued business 4%. Sales, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, increased by 19% in APAC, and 3% in EMEA, while sales in Americas decreased by 6%.

Sales, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, increased by 17% in Consumables, Technologies decreased by 7% and Genetic Services decreased by 4%.

Gross margin was 55.8% (56.8), negatively impacted by non-recurring costs of SEK 6 million , giving a run-rate gross margin of 56.5%.

, giving a run-rate gross margin of 56.5%. Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 293 (273) million. Adjusted for non-recurring costs, EBITDA was SEK 299 million , giving an EBITDA margin of 33.0% (32.9).

(273) million. Adjusted for non-recurring costs, EBITDA was , giving an EBITDA margin of 33.0% (32.9). Operating cash flow increased to SEK 211 million (180).

(180). Net income was SEK 106 (130) million, including non-recurring costs, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.78 (0.96).

First half year

Sales of SEK 1,759 (1,581) million, an increase of 11%, or 13% excluding discontinued business. In local currencies, growth was 5% and excluding discontinued business 6%.

(1,581) million, an increase of 11%, or 13% excluding discontinued business. In local currencies, growth was 5% and excluding discontinued business 6%. Sales, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, increased by 21% in APAC, 2% in EMEA and 0% in Americas.

Sales, in local currencies and excluding discontinued business, increased by 14% in Consumables, Technologies growth was 0% and Genetic Services increased by 1%.

Gross margin increased to 56.3% (56.2).

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was SEK 554 (501) million. Adjusted for non-recurring costs of SEK 26 million , EBITDA was SEK 580 (501) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.0% (31.7).

(501) million. Adjusted for non-recurring costs of , EBITDA was (501) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.0% (31.7). Operating cash flow increased to SEK 372 million (270).

(270). Net income was SEK 205 (213) million, including non-recurring costs, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 1.52 (1.56).

